Lewis Hamilton reflects on his special connection with Silverstone: “I’m proud to wear red here”

Lewis Hamilton, the Ferrari Formula 1 driver, has given his take on wearing the iconic red of the team for the first time at his home race, the British Grand Prix. The Silverstone race is slated to take place on the upcoming Sunday.

In line with this, via an interaction, Lewis Hamilton has made it crystal clear that he is incredibly 'proud' to wear the red gear at the free-flowing racetrack. Hamilton has added the following:

"I’ve had some of the most unforgettable highs with the crowd right there behind me, but coming here with Ferrari for the first time is something really special. I have so much history with this track, and for Ferrari to now be part of that story means a lot to me. I’m proud to wear red here, and I can’t wait to experience that incredible home crowd energy again."

In the 2024 edition of the race, Lewis Hamilton secured a brilliant Grand Prix win driving for the Mercedes Formula 1 team. Back then, the race was run in challenging weather conditions, and amid all the back-and-forth, he was ultimately able to come out on top as the victor.

Coming into this year's race, it will be difficult for the seven-time world champion to repeat his 2024 heroics. Firstly, he has found it hard to get to grips with Ferrari's SF-24, and secondly, the challenger's performance output has not been anywhere near in comparison ot the high-flying McLarens.

In last week's Austrian GP, Hamilton finished in P4, over 29 seconds behind the race victor, Lando Norris.

Lewis Hamilton 'losing a lot of ground' against Charles Leclerc in 2025

F1 Grand Prix of Canada - Previews - Source: Getty

As indicated above, Lewis Hamilton has not been on par with Charles Leclerc in terms of performance in the SF-25. After the first 11 rounds of the 2025 Formula 1 season, Hamilton has scored 91 points in comparison to Leclerc's 119, and in qualifying, he is trailing the latter 8-3. In racetrim, the story has been the same as Leclerc is leading 9-1.

In line with his shortcomings against the Monegasque driver, Hamilton said the following, post the end of qualifying in Austria.

"Qualifying went better, but I have to find the race pace. I am still losing a lot of ground. Losing eight or nine seconds from Charles is not good enough," Via Formula Passion.

The 2025 Formula 1 has quite a few Grand Prix events remaining on the 24-race calendar. Hamilton always has huge support at Silverstone, being the home hero, and the same is expected to be the case this week.

Immense attention will be on the Brit during the upcoming three days of track running at the British Grand Prix.

