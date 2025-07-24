Lewis Hamilton refuses to meet the same fate as “great drivers” Sebastian Vettel, Fernando Alonso at Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton aims to change the recent history at Scuderia Ferrari as he discussed the fate of other "amazing drivers" the team has had in the past two decades. He moved to the Italian team this season, but hasn't delivered a commendable performance yet.

Ad

However, this is not new for Ferrari. The team has served as home to many competitive drivers, including the likes of Fernando Alonso and Sebastian Vettel, who failed to win any titles with the team. In fact, the team hasn't won a Drivers' Championship since the 2007 season, when Kimi Raikkonen clinched his only title.

But Lewis Hamilton looks forward to changing that.

"If you look at the team for the last 20 years, they have had amazing drivers - Fernando, Kimi, Sebastian. Amazing drivers but they didn't win a title, and I refuse to have that happen with me," he told the media in Belgium.

Ad

Trending

He added:

"If you do the same things you have the same results, so I'm challenging everything. They are very responsive. I'm here to win, I don't have much time so it is crunch time."

Despite Hamilton's strong statements, Ferrari has mostly struggled this season. The team failed to keep a competitive pace against their competitors, and although they have managed to keep second position in the Championship standings, they are in close competition with Mercedes and Red Bull.

Ad

Lewis Hamilton previews Ferrari's Belgian GP upgrade

Considering their performance, Ferrari has been working on their car and has already introduced major upgrades. The SF-25 had an updated floor in Austria, and they are set to bring a suspension upgrade in Belgium this weekend. Both Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc spent a day at Mugello running the upgraded car.

Speaking to the media, however, Hamilton mentioned that the car did not feel much different, as they did not have enough time behind the wheel. But, he does feel that they will be able to extract the most out of it throughout the length of this race weekend.

Ad

"We'll get to test the suspension tomorrow and I'm sure there's going to be learnings from it. We'll kind of figure out how to fine-tune it and to try to extract performance from it," Lewis Hamilton said.

"On the simulator there's no difference, but I'm sure across different circuits perhaps there'll be benefits."

As mentioned, Ferrari currently holds second place in the Constructors' Championship. They are seemingly out of reach of the McLarens, who have mostly dominated the 2025 season, but the Italian team could find themselves in quite some competition with other candidates for the runner-up position.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gunaditya Tripathi Gunaditya is one of Sportskeeda’s more experienced F1 and NASCAR journalists, having authored over 2,000 posts that have garnered over 4 million reads. He has been in this field for over four years and has pursued a degree in journalism.



When it comes to reporting, he is extremely meticulous with his research and tries his best to analyze every topic in its entirety before filing his story. Gunaditya does so by closely following veterans in the motorsports journalism arena and attempts to understand perspectives without personal bias to ensure his stories are accurate and reliable.



He is an old-schooler with respect to F1 as his favorite driver is Michael Schumacher due to the legendary driver’s adrenaline-fueled racing style, aggressive approach, and the resilience he showed early in his career. Understandably, his favorite constructor is Ferrari.



Apart from F1, Gunaditya's interest lies in football, and he is a keen fan of FC Barcelona and Argentina, and is also immensely interested in art and films. One can say he wears many hats, as he is also a musician. Know More