Lewis Hamilton refutes claims that he went to see Kimi Antonelli before F1 Belgian GP

By Pranay Bhagi
Published Jul 27, 2025 17:17 GMT
F1 Grand Prix of Belgium - Previews - Source: Getty
Lewis Hamilton and Kimi Antonelli at F1 Grand Prix of Belgium - Previews - Source: Getty

Lewis Hamilton was spotted in the Mercedes hospitality area ahead of the 2025 Belgian GP main race. Sources suggested that the seven-time F1 champion had gone to visit the F1 rookie Kimi Antonelli, who replaced him at Mercedes and was almost in tears after the disappointing qualifying at Spa Francorchamps. Ferrari recently came out and refuted the claims of comforting the young Italian driver.

Ad

Kimi Antonelli made his F1 debut earlier this year and impressed everyone with a P4 finish at Australia. However, the Italian has been struggling since the Emilia Romagna GP. In the last six races before the Belgian GP, Antonelli retired from the races at Imola, Catalunya, the Red Bull Ring and Silverstone, finished P18 at Monaco and had a podium finish at the Canadian GP.

The weekend at Spa Francorchamps was another tough one for Antonelli, who was eliminated in the SQ1 on Friday, finished the Sprint in P17, and was again eliminated in the first qualifying session for the main race.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Mercedes driver was almost in tears as he arrived in the media pen after qualifying at the 2025 Belgian GP. Kimi Antonelli said in his interview that a lack of confidence at the Spa Francorchamps led to his subpar performance in qualifying.

Well-known photographer Kym Illman later came out and detailed that Lewis Hamilton visited the Mercedes hospitality area on the morning of the main race at Spa Francorchamps, suggesting that the Ferrari driver went to meet Kimi Antonelli amid his recent tough luck.

Ad

Hamilton was asked about the same after the Belgian GP, and the Ferrari driver refuted the claims.

The reporter asked, “Did you visit the Mercedes hospitality to go to Kimi Antonelli? He was in front of the camera yesterday, he had a tough time.”
“ No. I didn't go to see Kimi. I went to see my old team, to say hi to them.”
Ad
Ad

Kimi Antonelli finished the Belgian GP in P16 after starting the race from the pitlane. Lewis Hamilton also started from the pitlane, but made early moves, right strategy calls and finished P7.

When Kimi Antonelli detailed Lewis Hamilton's help ahead of his F1 debut

Kimi Antonelli was signed as Lewis Hamilton's replacement as the Brit decided to make a move to the Maranello-based team. Before leaving the Silver Arrows, Hamilton wrote a message for Antonelli in the driver's room.

Ad

Ahead of Antonelli’s F1 debut at the Australian GP, the Italian detailed how Hamilton had been a great help to him, as he said (via Fomula 1's official website):

“Lewis has always been nice to me, and also giving me some advice. I think you wrote a message in the drivers’ room, so I'm going to be able to see it pretty soon. He's always been really nice to me, and I'm really, really grateful for that because it shows that he's not only a great driver but also a great person.”

Kimi Antonelli currently sits 7th in the Drivers' championship with 63 points to his name. His teammate George Russell has more than double his points tally at 157 points, including the race win at Canada.

About the author
Pranay Bhagi

Pranay Bhagi

Twitter icon

Pranay Bhagi is a motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience in the industry. Having worked with respected platforms such as EssentiallySports and SportsRush, he has written nearly 2,000 articles covering the thrilling worlds of Formula 1 and NASCAR. Pranay’s knack for presenting unique angles and breaking down complex developments has established him as a reliable voice in the motorsports community.

Armed with a B.Sc. in Hospitality and Hotel Administration, Pranay’s professional journey reflects his dedication to accuracy and storytelling. His deep knowledge of motorsports allows him to anticipate trends, find engaging storylines, and mentor budding writers. He has also spearheaded initiatives to improve content efficiency, including leading workshops and presentations for fellow writers.

When not writing or analyzing motorsport races, Pranay enjoys traveling across India on his motorcycle, watching football, and indulging his curiosity by researching various interests. A devoted fan of Sebastian Vettel, Pranay admires the champion’s perseverance, integrity, and determination to fulfill dreams against all odds.

Balancing a love for both drivers and constructors, Pranay continues to bring insightful, ethical, and compelling content to motorsports fans worldwide. At Sportskeeda, he aims to enrich readers’ experience with his expertise and enthusiasm for the sport.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Luke Koshi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications