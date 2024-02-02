Lewis Hamilton releases statement on "one of his hardest decisions" as he confirms Ferrari move in 2025

Seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton has released an official statement confirming his move to Scuderia Ferrari for the 2025 F1 season.

In one of the most high-profile moves in the history of the sport, Mercedes icon Lewis Hamilton is all set to depart from the German outfit. The British driver will soon be donning the iconic red suit of Ferrari.

The seven-time F1 World Champion, who joined the Brackley-based team in 2013, has brought an end to his legendary tenure as he enters the 12th and now the final season of his Mercedes career.

In an official statement released by Mercedes' X (formerly Twitter) handle, Hamilton expressed his deep connection with the team, stating that deciding to leave was one of the toughest decisions he has ever had to make. Hamilton was quoted as saying:

"I have had an amazing 11 years with this team and I'm so proud of what we have achieved together. Mercedes has been part of my life since I was 13 years old. It's a place where I have grown up, so making the decision to leave was one of the hardest decisions I have ever had to make. But the time is right for me to take this step and I'm excited to be taking on a new challenge."

Hamilton is set to join Ferrari on a multi-year contract in 2025. The 39-year-old will team up with Charles Leclerc.

The move comes as a shock for F1 fans as Lewis Hamilton had penned a multi-year contract renewal with Mercedes just last season. However, the 39-year-old activated a release clause in his contract, bringing an early end to his Mercedes extension.

Lewis Hamilton "100% committed" to Mercedes in his final season with the team

As he brings to an end a legendary chapter, Hamilton expressed gratitude towards Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff.

"I will be forever grateful for the incredible support of my Mercedes family, especially Toto for his friendship and leadership and I want to finish on a high together," he said.

Hamilton also emphasized his commitment to Mercedes for his final season with the team. He stated:

"I am 100% committed to delivering the best performance I can this season and making my last year with the Silver Arrows, one to remember."

After jumping ship from McLaren to Mercedes in 2013, Hamilton won six F1 Drivers' Championships and eight straight Constructors' titles with the team.

With the move to Ferrari now set in stone, Lewis Hamilton would be replacing Spanish driver Carlos Sainz on the Maranello-based team. The latter confirmed his departure from the team via his X handle.

