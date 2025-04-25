"Lewis Hamilton, remember who you are mate; you did it, you will do it again": Adorable moment with the Ferrari driver's fan

Ferrari's new recruit, Lewis Hamilton, was mobbed by fans at a recent store opening event in London. A fan from the crowd yelled loudly to remind Hamilton that he is one of the most successful drivers in F1 and motivated him to rise again.

Ad

Hamilton, a seven-time world champion, got accustomed to winning at Mercedes. However, since the new ground effect cars were launched after 2021, he lost grip on his dominance. After three years of hardship with the Silver Arrows, he moved to Ferrari this year.

However, his woes followed him in Maranello, as in five races so far, he has endured nothing but struggles. The British driver is fighting to adjust to the Ferrari car, SF-25, which has many limitations and problems.

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, ahead of the 2025 Miami Grand Prix scheduled for May 4, Lewis Hamilton attended a store opening event in London on Friday, April 25. A new Fanatics store opened on Regent Street in central London, and as soon as the news of Hamilton's arrival got out, hundreds of fans mobbed the place.

Hamilton acknowledged the supporters and stopped by briefly to sign some autographs. While he was doing so, a fan from the crowd yelled some encouraging words. He said:

Ad

"Lewis, remember who you are, mate. You did it. You will do it again. So much love for you, man. So much love."

Expand Tweet

Ad

The 40-year-old Ferrari driver was touched by the sentiment as he shook hands with that fan and thanked him for his support.

In the last decade, Hamilton dominated the sport with Mercedes by winning six world championships. While his stint with Ferrari hasn't gone down well so far, the British driver is being backed by the Italian team. Team principal Fred Vasseur, while speaking to media at Jeddah, stated that he has 2000 percent faith in Hamilton and together, they will fight to unearth solutions (via formula1.com).

Ad

Ralf Schumacher speculates on Lewis Hamilton's future at Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton at F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia - Source: Getty

Lewis Hamilton switched to Ferrari, an iconic F1 team, at the age of 40. However, the first five races of the 2025 season have only been a disappointment. He is yet to win a single podium except for the sprint race win in China, and with 31 points, Hamilton has slipped to P7 in the title race.

Ad

Amid this, former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher has doubts over Hamilton continuing with Ferrari beyond the 2025 season. Talking to Sky Germany, he said:

“He just can’t cope with the car. You can see that he’s really slumped over. If you’re standing there at some point and have no more resources and are permanently slower, then you lose everything. If it goes on like this, there’s a risk that at some point he’ll say, ‘Look, I don’t want this anymore. I want to live my life now; I’m 40 years old. I’m so rich, I’m not doing this to myself anymore."

Lewis Hamilton has signed a multi-year contract with Ferrari, though the exact terms and length are unspecified.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshita Patel Akshita is a passionate Formula 1 fan and motorsport enthusiast with 2 years of experience covering the high-speed world of F1. From news to technical analysis, she tried her hands on every aspect of the sport and has published over 1000 articles in the last 24 months. Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton is her idol, and his extraordinary success inspires her every day.



Staying connected with F1-accredited journalists, official team pages, and trustworthy media outlets, Akshita ensures her reporting is always reliable and insightful. Twitter serves as her primary tool for real-time updates, while her daily engagement with social media hashtags and team handles allows her to capture the pulse of the motorsports world.



When not writing about F1, Akshita enjoys following other sports, such as Cricket, Football, and baseball. Manchester City, RCB, and Yankees are a few of her favourite clubs. Know More