Lewis Hamilton replacements shared by F1 supremo as he names 2 rookies Ferrari need to target to partner Charles Leclerc

Lewis Hamilton is often linked to consistency, success, results, and more. However, his Ferrari tenure has been anything but that. The 7-time F1 champion has not been able to hit the ground running after his Mercedes switch, and the pressure is starting to mount on both Hamilton and Ferrari.

A lot has been said about Ferrari's choice to replace Carlos Sainz with the Briton in the aftermath of a tumultuous first half of the 2025 season. Many have called on Lewis Hamilton to retire from the sport again. One of them is former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone.

Talking to the Daily Mail, Bernie Ecclestone said:

"Lewis is very talented, was, and probably still is. But like a lot of leading sports personalities, when they reach the top, there is only one way to go, and it’s not a good direction. It’s only down."

He further stated that Lewis Hamilton has been racing in F1 forever, and he is tired after competing at the pinnacle of motorsports for so long.

"The guy is not a cheat. But he would be cheating himself if he goes on. He should stop now."

Ecclestone then named two very bold replacements for Ferrari, one of whom idolizes the 7-time champion.

"If I could steal him, I’d take Isack Hadjar from Racing Bulls. He has done super well in his first year and is a great guy. I also rate our friend from Brazil (Gabriel Bortoleto). He is talented. Both of them are sensible, too."

Hamilton failed to make an impact in Hungary, a track where he is so dominant. He picked up his worst-ever finish in P12.

Toto Wolff says George Russell was faster than Lewis Hamilton in 2024

Mercedes chief Toto Wolff has praised George Russell for beating Lewis Hamilton on "pure pace" in his last season with Mercedes. Russell was linked away from a move to Mercedes as Toto Wolff publicly tried to sway Max Verstappen away from Red Bull.

However, now that the Dutchman has pledged his future to Red Bull, it looks more likely that Russell will stay with the team. Wolff also talked about Russell's development with the team and how he managed to outclass Lewis Hamilton in his final Mercedes season.

The Austrian said: (Quotes via Autosport.com)

“When I look at George, the development he's made since he joined Formula 1 from the fast kiddo in Williams, and then being drafted into Mercedes, clearly with the greatest of all greats, with Lewis Hamilton,” said Wolff.

“And you've seen already last year he started to be so strong on pure pace – in terms of the results, the stronger driver. And now with Lewis having gone to Ferrari, he's taken the senior driver slot, and it completely came naturally, and he delivers."

Wolff also commented on Hamilton's Ferrari struggles. He mentioned how Hamilton is a very strong driver in the second half of the season and that if anyone can turn things around, it's him.

Lewis will return with Ferrari after the summer break at the Dutch Grand Prix. Can the 7-time champion bounce back in the second half of the 2026 season?

