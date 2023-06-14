Lewis Hamilton has reportedly signed a 2-year contract extension with Mercedes as well as taken a pay cut, announcement soon

Months of speculations of Lewis Hamilton moving away from Mercedes seems to be finally coming to their demise.

According to reports from Sergio Rodriguez, the seven-time world champion has reached an agreement with long-time employers Mercedes to finally sign a contract extension.

Lewis Hamilton's current contract is set to run out at the end of the current season (2023). This would make the Briton a free agent, allowing him to sign for any team on the grid. At the same time, it was previously heavily reported that the F1 legend might be close to signing a deal with Scuderia Ferrari.

However, the rumors seem to have been put to bed, as it is now being reported that Lewis Hamilton has agreed upon a new 1+1 contract with Mercedes.

The contract will tie Hamilton down to Mercedes until the 2024 season, with an option to extend until 2025 upon mutual agreement. This news will undoubtedly bring relief to Mercedes fans who were concerned about the possibility of losing their star driver.

Lewis Hamilton to take a pay cut in new deal

In an unexpected turn of events, it has also been reported that Lewis Hamilton will be taking a pay cut. The exact figures for the pay cut have not been disclosed yet. Hamilton, who currently earns £40 million per season at Mercedes, is reported to sign a deal that'll make him earn less than his mammoth salary.

The negotiations between Hamilton and Mercedes have been ongoing for quite some time, with both parties working to find a mutually beneficial agreement.

Earlier, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff had expressed confidence that the contract would be signed soon.

"It is going to happen soon, and we are talking more days than weeks," Wolff told CNBC's Squawk on the Street programme in New York.

The Mercedes boss also suggested the possibility of the deal with Lewis Hamilton being signed before the upcoming Canadian GP.

"We are trying hard [to get it done before the Canadian Grand Prix]. I will see him today and maybe we will talk about it."

Mercedes aficionados around the world are eagerly awaiting the official announcement of Hamilton's contract extension. The agreement will provide stability and continuity for both Hamilton and Mercedes, allowing them to focus on their shared goals of getting things together on the grid.

