Lewis Hamilton reunites with former Mercedes ally as he begins life at Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton's time at Mercedes was a rollercoaster ride for the Briton. He made various friends along the way, and the most recognized one was his former physiotherapist Angela Cullen. As Hamilton begins his new chapter at Ferrari, the New Zealander has reunited with the Briton.

Cullen became Hamilton's physiotherapist at Mercedes in 2016. She then spent eight years working alongside him, in which the 39-year-old won four driver's titles. However, in March of 2023, she announced her intentions to move away from motorsports and bid adieu to the F1 paddock.

The 50-year-old has signed with Hamilton's Project 44 company, so she will return to the F1 world, donning Ferrari red overalls. She will begin her second chapter as Hamilton's physiotherapist at the inaugural race in Melbourne.

What did Angela Cullen do after parting ways with Lewis Hamilton?

Lewis Hamilton and Angela Cullen at the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi - Source: Getty

While Angela Cullen initially intended to leave the racing world for good, she couldn't stay away from the action for long. The Kiwi trainer joined the world of IndyCar in her meantime and joined the camp of then-Chip Ganassi Racing driver Marcus Armstrong, and reflected upon it (via IndyCar):

"When I left Formula 1, I thought I was moving away from motorsports. I retired, actually. I took a year off last year and then I connected with Marcus Armstrong. I just worked with him on mental skills and things in the background. [Armstrong] said, 'Do you want to come to a race?' I said 'I'd love to come out.'

IndyCar just hit me. It is so fun. I just fell in love with it. The racing is incredible, the drivers are incredible. I arrived and I haven't left." [01:54]

Cullen also delved into how her career was fast-tracked. She got into motorsports in 2015, and after the death of Aki Hintsa, Lewis Hamilton's mentor, she was brought into the F1 world by the Briton. Moreover, her venture offered her a steep learning curve, but she adapted to it:

"I came into motorsport and I went straight to Formula 1. I worked for Lewis Hamilton with Mercedes Benz for seven years. It was a huge learning curve for me, not only was I learning about the sport but the demands of motorsport on the drivers."

On the other hand, the seven-time champion's first run behind the wheel of Ferrari is scheduled to take place in Fiorano on January 21 or 22. He is slated to run the 2023 challenger (SF-23) around the team's private test track under the TPC allowance to help get the hang of Ferrari's working dynamics.

