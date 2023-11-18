Lewis Hamilton names his all-time favorite artist

Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has revealed that Rock and Roll legend Prince is his all-time favorite artist. The British racer is quite fond of his music and often listens to his songs to get into the zone ahead of a race.

During his off time, he is also often spotted with other famous celebrities, many of whom hail from the music industry. During a Q&A session at a recent event for @ComplexStyle, Lewis Hamilton was asked about his favorite artist currently and also of all time, to which he replied:

"Now, would be Frank Ocean and of all-time probably Prince."

Prince is often considered one of the greatest artists of his generation and has sung iconic songs like "Purple Rain", "Nothing Compares 2 U", etc. He was inducted into the Rock &Roll Hall of Fame in 2004.

Lewis Hamilton gives his take on the "fast" and"fun" Las Vegas track

The Mercedes driver commented positively on the Las Vegas track and stated that it was really fun to drive and fast in its layout.

Lewis Hamilton analyzed his first two practice sessions on the circuit and said (via F1.com):

"It’s an incredibly fast circuit and I had a lot of fun out there. I’m so glad we got to run again today. The circuit did a great job of fixing the issue we saw in FP1, and we had an interesting FP2. The balance of the car wasn’t too bad and on similar tires, I don’t feel that we’re too far off compared to our competitors. It looked like everyone was suffering from graining and we were running out of tires; I think everyone was in a similar boat.

"That’s likely due to a combination of a new track surface and the temperature. We are also running a low downforce set-up, so you are sliding through a lot of the slow-speed corners, and some of the high-speed corners too."

He added:

"The rest of the weekend is going to be interesting, and I think Qualifying is going to be hugely important. Managing degradation is going to be key on Saturday night in the race too. Overall though, I had a blast out there, I feel great and I’m ready to go again later today."

Lewis Hamilton will start the race from P10 after qualifying in P11 and would hope to make some headway so that he can find himself in the running for the podium positions for the Las Vegas GP on Saturday, November 18.