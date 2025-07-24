Lewis Hamilton reveals his "big push" behind the scenes at Ferrari for the 2026 F1 challenger

Ferrari star Lewis Hamilton was questioned by the media at the 2025 Belgian GP on what the seven-time F1 champion was up to during the break between the Silverstone race and the upcoming race at Spa Francorchamps. Hamilton revealed the same while also detailing the work he put in towards the 2026 F1 car.

F1 is going to introduce a major regulation change going into the 2026 season, which is arguably the biggest change since the 2014 regulation changes when the 1.6L V6 Turbo Hybrid was introduced. Smaller, lighter cars with less dependency on the internal combustion engine and more on the hybrid technology are the key features of the regulation changes.

With the 2025 F1 season past the midway point and the biannual wind runner and CFD testing time reshuffling done, teams will now be shifting focus away from the current car and towards the next year's car. Lewis Hamilton detailed the same, explaining the work put in by him towards the 2026 car during the break.

F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain - Source: Getty

Lewis Hamilton, during the Thursday press day at Spa Francorchamps, explained how he was at Ferrari's factory for a few days during both weeks, and detailed the activities undertaken by him.

“I've called on lots of meetings with the heads of the team. So, I've sat with John Elkann, Benedetto Vigna, and Fred Vasseur in several meetings,” said Lewis Hamilton.

“I've sat with the head of our car development with Loic [Serra], with also the heads of different departments, talking about engine for next year, talking about front suspension for next year, talking about rear suspension for next year, things that you want,” he added.

Hamilton went on to explain how he addressed the issues with the current car and the 2026 car with the team. The Briton also suggested that he tested the 2026 car for the time, as he said,

“I tried the 2026 car for the first time and started work on that, and 30 engineers come to the room and sit and debrief with every single one of them, so big, big push.”

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc also tested Ferrari's latest upgrade at the Mugello circuit during the break.

Lewis Hamilton sets his priority straight for the 2026 Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton came to Ferrari with the hopes of winning the mythical eighth F1 title after a disappointing few years at Mercedes. However, the stint at Scuderia began with struggles, including a disqualification at China, issues with the handling characteristics of the SF25, and the visible radio communication barrier with his race engineer.

Nonetheless, Hamilton came out and set the priorities straight for the remainder of 2025 and the 2026 season with Ferrari, as he said,

“The fact is, with this car (SF25), hopefully we can still fight for second in the constructors'. That would be great. But I want a car that can win next year. So, that's priority.”

Hamilton currently sits P6 in the F1 standings behind his teammate Charles Leclerc, with both Ferrari drivers over 100 points behind the championship leader Oscar Piastri.

