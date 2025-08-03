Lewis Hamilton reveals what happened between him and Max Verstappen during the contentious incident between the two in the F1 Hungarian GP

Lewis Hamilton revealed that he went off the track during his incident with Max Verstappen at the Hungarian Grand Prix to avoid a collision with his old rival. The incident has led to a post-session investigation into the Dutchman's actions, with both drivers having been summoned to the stewards after the race.

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton revived their on-track rivalry in a way at the Hungarian GP, when the two came into close quarters on lap 29. Unfortunately for both, this was a fight for P11 in the race at the time.

The two drivers came close to a collision on turn 4 on lap 29 of the race in Budapest, when Verstappen made a lunge into the corner to try and get past Hamilton. The Englishman then went off the track, and Verstappen overtook him by turn 5.

After the race, Hamilton explained that he went off to avoid a collision with the Red Bull behind him, rather than due to any contact, as some had presumed initially.

"I saw him last minute and he was quite close to my rear wheel, so I tried to avoid the shunt," Hamilton told Viaplay after the race.

A post-race penalty for Max Verstappen, or lack thereof, is unlikely to make any significant difference to either his or Lewis Hamilton's race result. The 4x world champion finished over 15 seconds ahead of Kimi Antonelli behind him in P10, while Hamilton finished the race in P12.

It is safe to say that both of the most successful drivers on the current F1 grid had weekends to forget in Hungary. Hamilton was unable to extract the most out of his Ferrari, finishing outside the top 10 in both qualifying and the race. While Verstappen struggled with an extremely difficult-to-drive Red Bull at the Hungaroring, ending the race in P9.

Lewis Hamilton "looking forward" to the summer break after abysmal outing at the Hungarian GP

Lewis Hamilton at the Hungarian Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton was still downbeat after the Hungarian GP, and claimed that he was simply looking to get away during the summer break that is now in full swing, post the race at Budapest.

After the end of the race on Sunday, the 7x world champion was asked by the aforementioned outlet about his mood following his P12 finish.

"The same as yesterday. Just looking forward to tomorrow," said Hamilton. "Looking forward to just, looking forward to no work for a little bit."

Speaking before the race weekend commenced, Hamilton had shared that he is likely to shed a few tears during the summer break. The 40-year-old explained that adjusting to a new team and culture has been an exhausting process for him. The results have also not been there for Hamilton during this period, making settling down even harder.

