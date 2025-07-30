Lewis Hamilton reveals heartwarming interaction with niece: “I love her more than anything”

Lewis Hamilton has shared an adorable story about his interactions with his niece, Willow, talking about how the two tell each other they love the other one more. The driver explained that he tries to teach his niece how to "nothing is impossible".

Lewis Hamilton has an adorable relationship with his niece, Willow, and his nephew, Kaiden. The Briton has shared many glimpses of himself hanging out with the two on many occasions via his social media previously.

Speaking to YouTuber GadgetsBoy [Tomi Adebayo] recently, Hamilton revealed a heartwarming story about an interaction with his niece, in which he told her that he loves her more than anything.

"I keep telling my niece, I tell her that nothing is impossible, and every time I say that I love her more than anything, she says she loves me more. But I say that's impossible and she says: 'but you say nothing is impossible!'," said Hamilton.

"She does reverse psychology, she's only 8!," he also joked.

Hamilton also highlighted his competitive edge as one of his strongest qualities during this interview. This competitiveness has allowed the 40-year-old to still be competing in F1, after having achieved 7 world championships, while also becoming statistically the most successful driver in the sport's history.

Now, the former Mercedes man is trying to get back to winning ways with the sport's most successful team, Ferrari. It hasn't been easy for Hamilton, though, who has struggled to find form at his new team this year.

The driver has failed to finish on the podium even once this year, with his best result coming during the Chinese GP Sprint, which he won. He has also been outperformed by teammate Charles Leclerc, who sits 30 points ahead of him in the drivers' standings.

Luca Diella joins Lewis Hamilton as his new performance engineer at Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton with his race engineer Riccardo Adami at the Monaco Grand Prix - Source: Getty

At the Belgian GP, Lewis Hamilton announced that he now has a new engine on board. This man has now been revealed to be former Mercedes Trackside Performance Engineer Luca Diella.

Speaking about the mid-season transition, Hamilton explained that it has been a challenge for him to have a new person on board right in the middle of the year.

"It’s not easy to switch engineers within the middle of the season. But it's someone that I've known for years and was actually from my previous team with me, but not in that position," said Hamilton.

"So we're getting used to each other and having to learn super, super quickly," he added.

Luca Diella had previously worked with Hamilton's side of the garage at Mercedes from 2021 to 2025. He is now assisting the Briton in the capacity of a performance engineer, working alongside Hamilton's race engineer, Riccardo Adami.

