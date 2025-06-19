Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton claimed that he discussed some ideas with Hollywood star Ben Stiller after revealing aspirations of working with the American actor in the future. Hamilton, who is statistically the most successful driver in the sport's history, delved into the world of films and became an Executive Producer on the "F1" movie, which is releasing on June 25 worldwide.

After being closely associated with the project, Lewis Hamilton spoke about his desire to further explore the field in the future and discussed the same with Ben Stiller, who has a net worth of $200 million as per Celebrity Net Worth, in Canada. He said:

"I saw Ben Stiller yesterday, and I was like, 'Hey, dude, I've got all these ideas. How can you help me write these stories?' Because he's the Tropic Thunder writer. We've got to definitely do something together."

Speaking with Reuters, Lewis Hamilton spoke about his input on the Apple Production and the importance of keeping the racing action in the movie authentic, saying:

"I really wanted to make sure the authenticity was there, and it worked for both the younger and the older audience, and then making sure that the racing was true to what it is. All the other drivers, all the teams, are relying on me to make sure that it does,"

The "F1" movie stars Brad Pitt in the lead role with Javier Bardem, Kerry Condon, and Damson Idris portraying supporting roles.

Legendary Musician chimes in on Lewis Hamilton's influence in the "F1" movie

Legendary Musician Hans Zimmer stated that he wanted to give credit to Lewis Hamilton for his influence on the score of the "F1" movie.

Speaking with Variety at the movie's world premiere in New York on June 16, the Austrian reflected and said:

"Being a European, I probably was more familiar [with F1] than most Americans because it was always a part of our culture. And then, a few years ago, I don't even know how many years back, I met Lewis Hamilton, and we started talking. And when this movie came about, I was really starting to talk to Hamilton.

"And I think, in a funny sort of way, so much of the inspiration and so much of what I was doing came from my conversations with Lewis. I just want to give him credit. It was like he was always sitting beside me when I was writing."

The movie was shot over a period of over two years, with several portions shot during real race weekends.

