Lewis Hamilton reveals surprising details about his struggles as he caps off his best result for Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton capped off his best race weekend for Ferrari with a P4 finish in a more or less straightforward race. Talking to the media, however, the driver revealed how big of a struggle it was, as he had to manage multiple issues with the car.

The F1 Austrian GP was one of the better weekends on paper for Ferrari, as Charles Leclerc qualified on the front row with Lewis Hamilton on the second row. The race saw Kimi Antonelli and Max Verstappen crash out of the race, hence leaving only George Russell as a potential challenger.

Once Lewis Hamilton fended him off early in the race, it was more or less a lonely race for the 7x F1 champion as he settled into a P4 finish behind his teammate.

For Lewis Hamilton, this was his best race weekend overall with Ferrari, as the driver qualified in P4 and finished in the same position, topping his P4 finish from a Q2 elimination in Imola.

From the outside, it did appear to be a more or less straightforward race, but talking to the media, including RacingNews365, Hamilton detailed a race-long issue with the car where he had chronic brake issues. He said,

"Great start, a great battle with George from Turn 1, 3 all the way to Turn 6, managed to hold on to it on the outside, which is pretty awesome. And after that, the car didn't feel too bad. I was able to hold on for a second, but then I was really struggling with the balance, and we had brake issues."

Lewis Hamilton pushing Ferrari to fix brake issues

Lewis Hamilton wasn't the only one who encountered issues with the brakes and had to manage them throughout his race. His teammate Charles Leclerc had also revealed that he had to 'Lift and coast' throughout the race to keep the brake temperatures under control.

Hamilton revealed that he had been pushing Ferrari to solve these issues as the team tries to get closer to the front. He said,

"I'm having to manage these brakes really early on, which is definitely losing some time. That's something I'm really pushing to get fixed, because that's not great, and then just with balance. I was really struggling with balance."

Lewis Hamilton's teammate Charles Leclerc notched up another podium at the F1 Austrian GP, making it 4 podiums in the last 5 races for the driver. The British driver is heading to his home race in Silverstone next.

The driver would be looking to get the better of his teammate there, as there hasn't been even a single weekend this season where he has been able to accomplish that. As it stands for now, the two drivers are separated by 28 points on the championship standings.

