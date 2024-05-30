Lewis Hamilton roasts Hot Ones show’s host - “You should just do the vegan ones, you’d save so many chickens”

Lewis Hamilton, the seven-time Formula 1 world champion, is known for his witty responses off the race track. After a successful race weekend at the Principality of Monaco, the British driver had an interview with Sean Evans on the popular YouTube show 'Hot Ones'.

Hamilton is arguably the most popular Formula 1 star across the globe. Apart from being a legend in motorsport, he is also known for his excellent fashion sense and philanthropic work. Notably, the Mercedes driver is also a vegan, having made the switch in 2017. He did this after learning from a vegan friend from New York about the inhumane nature of animal agriculture. Since then, Hamilton has been regularly speaking about the issue on social media, trying to highlight the benefits of a plant-based diet.

Hamilton discussed a variety of topics during his appearance on "Hot Ones," including his racing career, movies, fashion, and his dog Roscoe. As the conversation progressed, Hamilton took a dig at the host.

"I see you taking big bites. How are you not fat? I heard you had like 3,000 wings or something over the time," Inquired Hamilton (6:33 onwards)

When Evans attempted to explain his cardio routine, the seven-time world champion further roasted him by saying:

“You should just do the vegan ones, you’d save so many chickens.” (6:46 onwards)

Check out the full episode here:

Lewis Hamilton voices displeasure about Mercedes-AMG W15 race car

With the introduction of the 2022 regulation, the Mercedes-AMG F1 team and Lewis Hamilton have found it difficult to achieve podium finishes, let alone win races.

While the Brackley-based outfit has been bringing updates regularly, it has still not been able to match the performance of its rivals, Red Bull Racing and Ferrari. The team made drastic changes to its 2024 challenger, the W15 race car, in the hopes of closing the gap. However, the results have more or less remained identical to the last season.

Hamilton's side of the situation has been noticeably worse. The seven-time world champion has insisted on modifications to his race vehicle on a regular basis. However, with no improvements visible in the first eight races, Hamilton has become more vocal about his issues.

On the 'Hot Ones' show, Sean Evans inquired:

"At what point in the race do you most feel like you're trying to make the car do something it doesn't want to do?" (7:02 onwards)

Without a moment's hesitation, the British F1 icon replied:

"At the moment, it's every second." (7:08 onwards)

Such a spontaneous answer from Hamilton showcases his displeasure with his W15 race car, further cementing his decision to move to Scuderia Ferrari in 2025.