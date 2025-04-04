Lewis Hamilton rolls up to the Japanese GP in his mustard yellow Ferrari

Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton headed to the Suzuka Circuit in style earlier on Friday [April 4], showing up in a mustard yellow Ferrari 296 GTB. The Briton's garage is the home to a variety of vehicles, purchased over time, including some prized Mercedes, a few other Ferraris, and some vintage sports cars. Hamilton headed to the circuit earlier in the day to participate in the first two practice sessions ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix taking place on Sunday.

The Ferrari driver was caught pulling in to the circuit entrance by fans, one of whom shared their cellphone footage to X (formerly Twitter). The video features Hamilton driving the yellow car, but also taking a moment to open his window to give a wave to the fans that had gathered near the track.

Lewis Hamilton's stable of vehicles includes multiple Mercedes vehicles, given the driver's long tenure with the team. He has owned a EQC SUV, which has an estimated worth of $83,000, a $2.5-million worth Mercedes-AMG Project One, an AMG SLS Black, a white Mercedes AMG GT R, among others.

In the Ferrari section of his garage, Hamilton has purchased a LaFerrari, a $2.1-million-worth 599 SA Aperta, and a LaFerrari Aperta, which costs $2.8-million. The 296 GTB he drove to the Suzuka Circuit is approximately worth $338,255.

As part of his vintage car collection, the 40-year-old has procured a 1966 classic Shelby Cobra, 1967 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, and a 1995 McLaren F1. While each car costs more than a million dollars, the McLaren was apparently purchased for a whopping $15.62-million [all figures by Times of India].

In his day job as an F1 driver, Lewis Hamilton has been driving the SF-25, with which he scored a sprint pole position in last weekend's qualifying session in China that was converted into his first win as a Ferrari driver. In the opening race of the season that took place in Australia, Hamilton finished in tenth place.

The driver's result from the Chinese Grand Prix was disqualified, after a post-race inspection revealed excessive wear to the skid block.

Lewis Hamilton keeps tradition alive by taking team out bowling

During Lewis Hamilton's time with Mercedes, the Saturday before the Japanese Grand Prix at the Suzuka circuit, the Briton would take the team out to a bowling alley, rent the entire place out, and have pizza for everyone. Traditions have continued with Hamilton now in the Prancing Horses outfit, with the driver taking the Italian team out for the same activity.

The Scuderia Ferrari social media account wasted no time in sharing images from the group's outing.

"Sharing new traditions with the whole family @LewisHamilton 🎳"

The results of Friday's practice sessions [April 4] saw Lewis Hamilton finish in fourth in both periods.

