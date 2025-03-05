Lewis Hamilton and Roscoe’s playful video shared on his dog’s 1.1M IG followers account

A wholesome video of Lewis Hamilton playing with his dog Roscoe in his home was shared via his dog's instagram account. Roscoe's account has 1.1 Million followers, through which regular updates of the bulldog's life are shared.

Lewis Hamilton has had Roscoe since 2013, and the British bulldog is now 12-years-old. The Briton previously revealed that he adopted Roscoe after finding him on a bulldog rescue page online.

Hamilton's dog is often seen around the F1 paddock, as he accompanies the 7x world champion around the world as the two have attended races together on multiple occasions. He is an unofficial part of Hamilton's family and team.

Lewis Hamilton also had another British bulldog, named Coco, who unfortunately passed away in 2020 due to a heart attack. The two dogs shared the instagram page, which is called @roscoelovescoco, but the account is now dedicated solely to Roscoe.

A throwback video was shared on this account on Tuesday, sharing the bulldog playing around with his 'dad' around the house.

"TBT’s to’s playing’s with’s dad’s"

In the video, Lewis Hamilton was teasing Roscoe, while holding a green color toy in his hand. The Briton also remarked how Roscoe was in a very playful mood, as the pair shared a funny and wholesome moment.

"Roscoe's being extra playful tonight", Hamilton could be heard saying in the video. "He's been playing non-stop." he added.

Hamilton has previously explained that adopting Roscoe is one of the best decisions he has ever made. He even put the bulldog on a vegan diet, similar to what the driver follows himself.

He claimed that the shift to a vegan diet helped reduce a lot of Roscoe's health issues, that he had been riddled with throughout his life, and even made his coat softer than before.

Lewis Hamilton shared the heartwarming story of how he adopted Roscoe

Roscoe in focus as Lewis Hamilton talks on stage after the British Grand Prix, 2024 - Source: Getty

Lewis Hamilton shared the wholesome story of how he picked out Roscoe out of around a 1,000 other dogs, on a bulldog rescue website online. He shared how he instantly knew Roscoe was the right dog for him.

Speaking while appearing on a Q&A video on Mercedes' official Youtube channel in January 2024, Hamilton shared the story of how he actually first came across Roscoe. He said:

"I remember being online, looking for rescues. There’s some page I found that had like 1,000 bulldogs, and I just went through all of them, and then I came across this one picture, and I was like – ‘That’s him.’ And that was like one of the best decisions I ever made in my life."

Hamilton also explained in the video that Roscoe loves 'being lazy' and riding around with him on quad bikes. He has also shared videos previously of the bulldog trying to ride on a skateboard, as his 'dad' gives him support from the top.

It is unknown whether Roscoe will move with Lewis Hamilton, or stay in the UK, as the Briton is rumored to be moving to Italy following his move over to Ferrari. But the fan-favorite bulldog will surely be spotted at a few of this season's races, perhaps hanging out with his new friend Leo, Charles Leclerc's dog.

