Lewis Hamilton's 2-word post about his dog Roscoe goes viral

Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton lost his pet companion Roscoe days before the 2025 Singapore GP. The Ferrari driver took to the social media platform X &amp; Instagram and uploaded a post about Roscoe as he was presented with a portrait of his dog.Roscoe was a bulldog who was Lewis Hamilton's companion for over a decade. The bulldog was spotted multiple times in the F1 paddock, making a grand entrance with the seven-time F1 champion, and was a celebrity in himself.Roscoe was diagnosed with pneumonia earlier this year in April and caught the same in late September. Doctors gave Hamilton’s dog a sedative to do some tests, which stopped his heartbeat. While doctors managed to get the heart beating back again, Roscoe was sent into a coma, and after four days of fighting for his life, the Ferrari driver made the decision to put down his companion.The Briton was deeply affected by the loss of Roscoe and shared multiple posts on social media, and even changed his profile photo to a picture of his dog. Lewis Hamilton came out during the Singapore GP and thanked everyone for their support and love for Roscoe.The Ferrari star took to the social media platform X on October 10, 2025, and uploaded an image of Roscoe's portrait made out of LEGO with a two-word caption that read,“Roscoe forever”Lewis Hamilton's dog Roscoe was 12 years old when he passed away in late September of 2025.Lewis Hamilton's Instagram post about the Roscoe portrait revealed its intricaciesThe same image of the Roscoe portrait uploaded on X was also shared along with multiple angles of it on Instagram as Lewis Hamilton thanked the creators of the portrait. The caption for the post on Instagram was,“This lego portrait of Roscoe really touched me. The amount of detail in it is incredible and I can't imagine how long it took. Thank you to Karen and llona for making this and sending it to me.”From the front, it looked like a portrait of Roscoe, but diving deep into the intricacies, one would find Hamilton's LEGO figure in a Ferrari race suit, the Ferrari F1 car, and even the Briton's non alcoholic tequila venture Almave.Lewis Hamilton thanked the fans for their love and support since Roscoe's death, as the caption further read,“I also want to take a moment to thank all of you for the outpouring of love that there's been since Roscoe's passing. It's still very painful and will be forever, but all of the support is helping me through this tremendously. I can't thank you all enough. Many of you out there have also lost a pet so I know wherever Roscoe is he's got tons of friends. He's surrounded by love and good vibes, just as he was when he was alive.”Hamilton also had another pet dog named Coco, who passed away in 2020 at the age of six.