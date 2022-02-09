"No-one (except Red Bull) is happy about this" – Damon Hill reacts to footage of Michael Masi's cooperation with Red Bull against Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton's loss to Max Verstappen at the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix was seen as controversial by many at the time. With new shocking footage emerging on social media, many have once again started questioning the legitimacy of the end of the 2021 F1 season.

Damon Hill has also weighed in on the subject via replies to a tweet from a fan. Hill is a former F1 world champion who currently works as an analyst for Sky Sports.

Jordan ¹⁰³ @F1_Jordan This is shocking. New emerging footage of @F1 Abu Dhabi GP containing previously unheard radio. Masi essentially executed the instructions of Jonathan Wheatley (Red Bull) without any second thought over its legality or fairness. This should be sickening listening to any fan. This is shocking. New emerging footage of @F1 Abu Dhabi GP containing previously unheard radio. Masi essentially executed the instructions of Jonathan Wheatley (Red Bull) without any second thought over its legality or fairness. This should be sickening listening to any fan. https://t.co/XkOWmjGhH0

Hill replied to the fan, writing:

“Jordan, sorry to burst your hot air balloon, but its not new or emerging news. It does however make for uncomfortable listening, as it did at the time. No-one (except Red Bull) is happy about this. The question is, what does one do about it? Grateful for any ingenious ideas #f1”

This was followed by another tweet from the Briton where he reiterated that no matter what is said and done, the results of the 2021 championship are etched in stone.

Race director Michael Masi's fate is up in the air at the moment. The Australian is waiting for the FIA to reveal the results of their internal investigation into the last few laps of the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Reports suggest Masi could be made a 'sacrificial lamb' when the results are made public.

"There was no crime" - Damon Hill's earlier stance on Lewis Hamilton's 2021 loss in Abu Dhabi

Earlier, Damon Hill had stated that 'there was no crime' in Lewis Hamilton's loss to Max Verstappen at the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

In a Twitter exchange similar to the aforementioned one, Hill responded to a fan who was calling for 'justice' for Hamilton at the time. Here's what the Briton had written:

“This is the sort of thing I’m talking about. There was no crime. There was a massive mess. We’ll never know what should have happened. Maybe Lewis (Hamilton) would have won. Maybe not. But we can never know for sure. Totally unsatisfactory. But there is nothing that can change the result.”

Last month, Hill also told many of the seven-time world champion's fans to 'get over' the controversial loss at the Yas Marina Circuit.

