Lewis Hamilton's 3-word response to a fan asking for a "photo dump"

Seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton responded to a fan on social media asking for a photo dump, saying he is working on putting together the pictures. The interaction happened on X.

Hamilton will be racing at Silverstone circuit, his home Grand Prix, this weekend. This is his first British GP with Ferrari, and he is also the defending champion. In 2024, the Brit snapped out of his two-year-long winless drought to finish P1 in front of his home crowd.

Ahead of the race scheduled on Sunday, July 6, Hamilton posted a picture of George Russell on his X account. Below the post, a fan asked for a photo dump (casual term for a collection of random pictures) in the comment section.

nini @fawnmilton LINK where’s our photo dump we need that while you’re here

Hamilton replied to the fan, saying,

"Working on it."

Lewis Hamilton @LewisHamilton LINK Working on it

Lewis Hamilton is one of the most popular Formula 1 drivers globally, with 39.7 million followers on Instagram and 8.5 million on X. He keeps fans engaged with pictures from his race weekends, victories and other important life events.

As for the 2025 season, fans had high hopes for Hamilton as he moved to Scuderia Ferrari in a shocking move. The Tifosi crowd welcomed him in Maranello in January and cheered for him during his first test run.

However, the transition hasn't panned out as expected, as Hamilton is struggling to adapt. His performance gap to teammate Charles Leclerc is widening. While Leclerc has four podium finishes, the seven-time world champion is yet to finish in the top three in Grand Prix races.

Hamilton did win a sprint race in China, but apart from that, his performance has been highly inconsistent. Regardless, Ferrari introduced a floor upgrade in Austria and has a couple of more packages in the pipeline to improve the car's pace and performance.

Lewis Hamilton reflects on positives of Austrian GP

Lewis Hamilton at the F1 Grand Prix of Austria - Source: Getty

Ferrari introduced a floor upgrade in Austria, and both Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton benefitted, finishing P3 and P4, respectively. The 40-year-old said that while the upgrade was small, he is satisfied with the positive direction that Ferrari is headed.

Talking to Racingnews365, Hamilton said:

"I think we moved forwards. I think the upgrade was quite small, so we didn't really know [about it]; they didn't even mention any time, because it was that small. But I think perhaps that was a bigger result from putting the floor on, so that's a real positive. Really great to see the team bringing the upgrade and us moving forwards; being the second fastest, getting third and fourth is a real positive."

With a total of 91 points, Lewis Hamilton is placed P6 in the Drivers' championship race, while Charles Leclerc is P5 with 119 points.

