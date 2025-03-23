Lewis Hamilton’s $300M ally seemingly takes a dig at Mercedes on his latest post - “No more holding you back”

Lewis Hamilton tasted his first victory at Scuderia Ferrari as he won a sprint race at the Chinese Grand Prix. After his victory, Hamilton took to social media to express pride after his maiden victory, but a comment by longtime friend Serena Williams has caught the attention of the fans.

Ad

Hamilton started at the pole position in the first sprint of the 2025 Formula 1 season. The seven-time F1 champion, with a net worth of $300 million (via Celebrity Net Worth), set a track record speed at the Shanghai International Circuit of 1.30.849. He dominated from the start and held off McLaren's Oscar Piastri and Red Bull's Max Verstappen by 6.889 seconds.

After winning the 19-lap event, Hamilton took to Instagram to share his experience. He posted an image of him standing on top of his Ferrari SF-25 #44, with the caption:

Ad

Trending

"Today was the first time I felt what it means to win in a Ferrari. I’m so proud and grateful for that moment. We still have so much work to do. We can’t get ahead of ourselves, we know we have to unlock that pace across a weekend. Make no mistake, the taste of winning has made us all even hungrier. We will keep pushing and stay focused."

Ad

Ad

Serena Williams left an impassioned comment under Hamilton's post and wrote:

"Love you see what happens when they let you be great! Let’s go! No more holding you back!"

Serena Williams celebrates Lewis Hamilton's first victory with Ferrari with an empowering comment. Source: via Instagram/@serenawilliams

Williams who has a net worth of $300 million (via Celebrity Net Worth), has long been a supporter of Hamilton and has often stood beside him publicly. This comment, however, has fueled speculation among fans as many are interpreting it as a dig at Hamilton's former team. It has led the fans to believe that the Briton's potential was restricted during his final seasons in Mercedes.

Ad

An emotional Lewis Hamilton with his father, Anthony Hamilton after losing the World title in Yes Marina Circuit, 2021- Source: Getty

Hamilton moved to Ferrari after 12 years with Mercedes where he was one of the most dominant racers in F1 history, winning six championships. However, in the last few years, that relationship was strained as the wins dried up.

Ad

Hamilton was often found visibly frustrated with W14 and W15 cars due to a lack of upgrades. Red Bull won four back-to-back championships with Max Verstappen during this time. Williams’ comment reflects on these challenging times with the Silver Arrows.

Lewis Hamilton once talked about his unique friendship with Serena Williams

Lewis Hamilton and Serena Williams have shared a deep bond for years rooted in a mutual understanding of their similar careers. Both of them are hugely successful in their respective sports and went through similar ups and downs.

Ad

The 23-time grand slam champion has faced similar scrutiny from the public, which comes from being at the highest level of the sport for decades. In 2023, he told People Magazine:

"Serena and I — we talk a lot about sports and competition, and when we talk to each other about the struggles or the successes, only us in our little bubble can understand...So, it's pretty unique and a privilege to have those conversations," Lewis Hamilton said in an interview to Becky Randel.

Hamilton has often called her an inspiration and learned from her how to remain competitive and constantly push himself. As Hamilton begins to find success for the 'Prancing Horses', Williams continues her unwavering support.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback