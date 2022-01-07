F1 fans shower wishes on Lewis Hamilton's 37th birthday

Lewis Hamilton's 37th birthday has seen fans from around the world shower the Briton with love and good wishes on his special day.

The seven-time F1 world champion has a huge fan following on all social media platforms. Many race tracks across the world have Hamilton fans thronging in large numbers whenever possible just to get a glimpse of him.

That fervor has been replicated on social media as well. Despite his silence on all platforms since the end of the 2021 season, Hamilton's fans have not forgotten him.

Lewis Hamilton was born in 1985 in Stevenage to Anthony Hamilton and Carmen Larbalestier. He started karting at the age of 8 after his father saw him race radio-controlled cars with much confidence.

After signing with Ron Dennis and McLaren Drivers Academy, Lewis Hamilton won the Formula Renault Championship in 2003 and the Formula 3 Euro Series in 2005. These accolades set the Briton up for a move to GP2 racing, where he beat Nelson Piquet Jr. to win the title in 2006 before moving to F1.

Hamilton's debut in F1 came with McLaren and scored a podium in his first F1 race at Albert Park in Melbourne. He was also famously a point shy of winning the world championship in his rookie season in 2007.

The Briton won his first world title the following year in 2008 with a last-lap pass on Timo Glock to steal the title from Felipe Massa. Since then, he has added six more world titles to his name with Mercedes.

The 37-year-old is also the only man ever to have more than 100 wins and 100 pole positions in F1. He is also known across the world for his activism, fashion collaborations, and much more than just racing.

Lewis Hamilton fans file petition to overturn Abu Dhabi Grand Prix result

Lewis Hamilton's vociferous fan following was just as unhappy as the Briton himself after the controversial end to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in 2021. So much so that a petition has emerged on change.org with the intent to have the race result overturned.

The Mercedes driver was on his way to claiming a record-breaking eighth drivers' world championship at the Yas Marina Circuit in December. A crash by Williams' Nicholas Latifi and subsequent Safety Car period, however, turned his dream into a nightmare. Fate would shine on Max Verstappen thanks to a surprising call from FIA race director Michael Masi.

The Briton has not spoken up on the incident but his fans have signed the petition by the thousands. With Verstappen officially crowned champion at the FIA Gala in Paris, it seems, however, to all be in vain for Hamilton's ardent supporters.

