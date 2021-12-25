"Effectively rigged by the stewards" - Lord Peter Hain claims Lewis Hamilton was victim of F1's desire to 'manufacture finale'

Lewis Hamilton was the victim of a 'rigged' ending at the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, per the claims of Lord Peter Hain.

Hain is the Vice-Chairman of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Formula 1 as well as a Member of the House of Lords in the United Kingdom. Hain believes Hamilton lost the 2021 drivers' world championship for the want of a 'dramatic finale' by F1, and Race Director Michael Masi.

Speaking to express.co.uk, Hain weighed in on the way the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ended with Max Verstappen snatching victory on the final lap, saying:

“The finish was effectively rigged by the stewards in order to produce a dramatic finale for the theatre rather than a racing outcome.”

He then went on to add:

“I think it has left a sour taste unless you're a die-hard (Max) Verstappen fan, but even many of them have admitted that it has left an unpleasant taste in their mouths.”

Many others have also thought Lewis Hamilton's quest for a record-breaking eighth drivers' world championship was railroaded by stewards' decisions.

Hollywood actor Samuel L. Jackson wrote on social media that he felt Hamilton was 'robbed' of the title. British television personality Piers Morgan was also of the same opinion.

Mercedes Team Principal Toto Wolff was incandescent in the immediate aftermath of the final race in Abu Dhabi. His wife Susie Wolff also hit out at the FIA and F1 for decision-making that left her 'feeling sick'.

Amidst all this, Lewis Hamilton has opted to stay silent in the public eye, fueling rumors of his retirement. Mercedes, however, expect him to return for the 2022 season. The Briton has a contract with the team, running through until 2023, so an eighth world title may still be a possibility for him.

Lewis Hamilton called Abu Dhabi Grand Prix final lap 'manipulated'

Lewis Hamilton may not have spoken out publicly about the way the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ended. However, he let his feelings known during the final lap.

It wasn't initially noticed during a frenetic one-lap dash that ended with Max Verstappen as the 34th different drivers' world champion but Hamilton called it a 'manipulated' ending.

Speaking to race engineer Peter Bonnington, Hamilton said:

“This is getting manipulated, man.”

Mercedes' protest was dismissed at the time and they subsequently withdrew their appeal on the matter as well. They are now waiting for the results of the FIA's internal investigation into the way the Safety Car was recalled at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Edited by Anurag C