Lewis Hamilton's 4-word post on social media breaks the internet

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton's latest social media post has created a wave and broken the internet. The British driver officially began his journey with the Italian team in rousing fashion, as thousands gathered outside the team's private track in Fiorano on January 22 to catch a first glimpse of Hamilton in the red car.

The 40-year-old announced his move to Maranello last February and ended his ties with Mercedes at the end of the 2024 season after 12 successful years with them. Hamilton's first few laps with the Scuderia were part of the tTPC where he ran the SF-23 to get acclimatized within the team.

On his social media platform, Instagram, Lewis Hamilton shared the behind-the-scenes footage of his first day inside the red car and broke the internet as he garnered over 400k likes in the first three hours. The experienced driver came up with a 4-word caption, writing:

"Feeling right at home."

Speaking with Sky Sports, former three-time F1 world champion, Sir Jackie Stewart, gave some sage advice to Lewis Hamilton as the latter starts his journey with Ferrari, saying:

"He's more experienced than he was last year and the years before that, he knows the business very well. Ferrari is the biggest name in the world. If you went to a Maasai warrior in the middle of Africa and said, 'Do you know anything about Ferrari?' They would know the name Ferrari."

"For Lewis, I was surprised he was going there. Going to Ferrari is very colourful, very exciting and usually very successful. I wouldn't count them out, to put it that way."

Hamilton signed a multi-year deal with the Italian team that would see him race for them until the end of the 2026 season with an option to extend for a further year.

Mercedes team boss gives his honest opinion on Lewis Hamilton's exit

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff stated that he believed that Lewis Hamilton's exit from the team was "right" for both parties.

Speaking with Sky Sports at the team's apparel launch, the Austrian reflected on the move and said:

"It was right for both of us. I think when you see Lewis in his first appearance at Ferrari, this picture in front of Enzo Ferrari's house it's iconic. Lewis with his sense of style, and I've told him."

"And at the same time, us embarking on a different route, trying to reinvent ourselves with a young driver - in addition to George, who isn't mentioned enough. We have a senior, accomplished driver that has won races, and this new kid coming up. I think it was a refresh for both of us."

Lewis Hamilton had signed a contract extension with the German team in August 2023 but decided to activate his release clause to pounce on the opportunity to join Ferrari.

