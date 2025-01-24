Lewis Hamilton's 4-word team radio after his first run in a Ferrari

F1 driver Lewis Hamilton, who is joining Ferrari for the upcoming season, recently had his first testing session for the Italian team earlier this week. Hamilton drove the team's 2023 car at their Fiorano Track in the early part of the day on January 22.

The objective of the testing was for the world champion to get comfortable with the procedures and protocols of the team, while also understanding the features of the car, and build communication with his new race engineer, Riccardo Adami.

Adami, who was also Hamilton's predecessor, Carlos Sainz's, race engineer was in the British driver's ear during the 30 laps he drove at the Fiorano circuit in the SF-23 earlier this week. The seven-time world champion was awestruck after his first experience in the scarlet team's vehicle, saying:

"Wow, that was amazing.”

Ferrari's Instagram account shared a reel that featured Hamilton's radio message, along with commemorating his first lap in a Ferrari. They and Hamilton shared the video adding the caption:

"The first lap in a Ferrari is nothing short of amazing"

Apart from spending time on the track at Fiorano, Lewis Hamilton also acknowledged the Tifosi that had gathered to watch his first run. At the end of the session, he headed towards the fences of the circuit where fans were watching to give them a wave, appreciating their attendance.

The next time the former Mercedes driver will get into a Ferrari will be in Barcelona, at the Circuit de Catalunya, towards the end of the month. Hamilton's first time driving the 2025 car will be during the pre-season testing session in Bahrain at the end of February.

Lewis Hamilton thanks fans and the team for the 'warm welcome'

Taking to his Instagram, earlier this week, Lewis Hamilton shared images from his day of testing with Ferrari. The images featured him in his red race suit at the house of Enzo Ferrari, along with pictures of him with the team, getting into the car, and at the edge of the track, giving a thumbs-up to the fans that had gathered at Fiorano.

Hamilton shared the series of photographs, along with conveying his gratitude to the team and the Tifosi for his first day, saying:

"Settling in. Thank you to the Tifosi and everyone at Ferrari for the warm welcome 🫶🏾"

Lewis Hamilton will be joined by teammate, Charles Leclerc, who is going into his seventh year with Ferrari in 2025. The two will be seen competing under the same banner for the first time at the opening race of the season in Melbourne, Australia, in March.

