Lewis Hamilton's act of pulling back the curtain on Ferrari dealings draws F1 pundits' ire

F1 pundit Riccardo Ceccarelli believed that Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton's claims of sending documents to the team to improve the performance were not the most positive thing to inform the media. The British driver has had an underwhelming first half of his first year with the Italian team, as he has failed to secure a single podium in 13 main races thus far.

Ad

The seven-time F1 world champion has had moments of his best self inside the SF-25, as evidenced by his multiple P4 finishes. However, for the majority of the race weekends, he has been languishing behind his teammate in terms of extracting maximum out of the car.

During the pre-race press conference in Belgium last weekend, Lewis Hamilton shared that he had sent documents to the engineers regarding his feelings inside the car and dossiers on how to improve the performance in the future.

Ad

Trending

Speaking with Motorsport Italy, Ceccarelli, who is the owner of Formula Medicine and a respected mental coach, did not agree with Hamilton's move and criticized him, saying:

"These issues should remain within the four walls of the Racing Department: preparing dossiers and communicating them to the press doesn't seem like the right way to bring something positive to a team. Even outsiders see it as a disregard for roles. So I believe a team works well when there's respect for roles.

Ad

"It's as if Ferrari were now putting together a dossier to teach Hamilton how to avoid making mistakes after Spa, telling the press that a driver coach had written Hamilton some driving tips. That would be absurd. Within a team, there are values that, if used well, can only bring positivity. But if used poorly, they can create discomfort and disrupt the ideal atmosphere that should be created."

Ad

Lewis Hamilton is 30 points behind his teammate Charles Leclerc after competing in the same number of races in the 2025 season.

Charles Leclerc reflects on outperforming Lewis Hamilton in 2025

F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain - Source: Getty

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc stated that he was not focused on beating his teammate Lewis Hamilton in the 2025 season, as the duo would not be fighting for important positions.

Ad

Speaking with Motorsportweek, the Monegasque driver reflected on the subject and said:

“You’re always looking at it in one way or another, but to be honest, when you are fighting for fourth, fifth, sixth, it’s not really something that interests me that much. And, yeah, Lewis is not my target at the moment because we’re not fighting for very interesting positions.”

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc will hope to contend for race victories and championships in the 2026 season, given that Ferrari has already stopped developing the 2025 machinery.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Devang Chauhan Devang is a Formula 1 and NASCAR journalist at Sportskeeda with 3500+ articles and over 5 million reads under his belt. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has a total experience of 3.5 years.



To keep up with the sport’s developments, Devang watches every single session and comes up with unique angles for the stories, from the readers’ perspective, using his expertise in the field. He strives to report accurate, ethical and relevant data by reading information from verified sources in the field, ones that are also trusted by industry experts.



Currently, his favorite drivers on the grid are Charles Leclerc and Daniel Ricciardo; he is particularly impressed by how the two drivers rarely lose their cool and approach everything with a smile on their faces. He classifies himself as a ‘Tifosi’ and is a Charles Leclerc fan.



Devang is a sports buff and when he is away from his keyboard, he watches other sports like cricket, tennis, badminton, and football, to name a few. Know More