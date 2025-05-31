Lewis Hamilton's age under the scanner as Nico Rosberg points to the driver's deficit against Charles Leclerc and George Russell 

Nico Rosberg has questioned whether Lewis Hamilton's drop in form is a result of the driver's age starting to catch up with him. The 7x F1 world champion is now in his 40s, and the driver has found it hard to keep up with teammates in the last couple of years.

Ad

In 2024, Lewis Hamilton was in his last season with Mercedes, and it was quite clear that the driver was just a step behind George Russell throughout the year. For the most part, many put this down to the driver losing motivation, as that was the final year in the partnership.

In 2025, however, the change has been drastic. Lewis Hamilton has now moved to a new team in Ferrari, and even at the Italian team, it does appear that there is a clear case of the driver not being able to keep up with Charles Leclerc. In the first few races, this was put down to the driver still getting used to the car, but now it's been 8 races.

Ad

Trending

The driver has only bested Charles Leclerc once in qualifying and once in a race. The question of Lewis Hamilton's form was put to Nico Rosberg during the Sky Sports telecast, to which the German felt that it could have potentially just come down to the age of the driver. He said,

“Even the greatest of all time, at some point, you are going to get a little bit slower. That's age-related. When you're 40, it's going to happen sooner rather than later. So the question is whether that age has come where you start to get a little bit slower."

Ad

He added,

“Even a tenth or something makes a huge difference in this sport, especially when you're up against some of the greatest from the new generation, which is Charles Leclerc, who's considered one of the absolute best qualifiers out there.”

Lewis Hamilton's form a continuation of what happened with George Russell

Rosberg pointed out Lewis Hamilton's form in comparison to George Russell as well last season, where the driver struggled to keep up with his teammate. Nico felt that Lewis now has Charles as his teammate, a driver that is one of the best qualifiers in F1 right now, and hence competing against him is going to be tough. He said,

Ad

“It's a little bit of a continuation of the form last year, where already there was a bit of a dip and George had the upper hand. He also finished ahead in the points. Now it's kind of continued, a little bit lacking here and there, especially [with] ultimate pace in qualifying. We know Charles is an incredible qualifier, so Lewis has to find a little bit more there.”

Lewis Hamilton will be hoping to put together a stronger front in the upcoming races, at the level at which the driver is performing right now, it makes it hard to find reasons to defend such a level of performance.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Charanjot Singh Kohli Charanjot is an F1 writer and Content Specialist at Sportskeeda with over 5 years of experience covering news, trends, and analyses related to the sport.



He started watching F1 when Narain Karthikeyan made his F1 debut in 2005 and was hooked when Kimi Raikkonen delivered a stunning lap in Monaco in the same season. He has been with the firm for almost 4 years and tries his best to put his links in the F1 paddock to the best use so as to report relevant and accurate information.



Charanjot has interviewed Indian motorsports driver Kush Maini during his time with Sportskeeda. He has also written 4K+ articles on the sport and is the key factor behind all the F1-related content that goes out in the domain.



If given a chance, he would like for India’s Buddh International Circuit to be added back to the calendar. A Mechanical engineer and an MBA, Charanjot aims to spearhead the cause of making F1 a mainstream sport in India. Apart from F1, he also follows MotoGP, cricket and MMA. Know More