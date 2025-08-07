"Lewis Hamilton's attitude demoralizes people that work around him": Ferrari icon's blunt criticism of the F1 legend

Lewis Hamilton is starting to face the heat as Ferrari icon Jean Alesi has criticized the driver's attitude as something that demoralizes everyone around him. Alesi has been one of the key people who have been a part of the Italian family, first as a racer and then having close ties after his retirement.
His criticism of Lewis Hamilton comes after multiple media comments by the F1 legend that have seemingly not gone down well with him. The British driver shocked the world last season when he announced that he was leaving Mercedes for Ferrari at the end of the season.
This was supposed to be a partnership where the most successful team in F1 history joins hands with the most successful driver. The first 14 races have been anything but that.
In the first part of the season, Lewis Hamilton has been completely outclassed by his teammate Charles Leclerc. Except for the race in Silverstone, there hasn't been one where the driver has been better than his younger teammate.
The race in Hungary was the lowest point, however, for Lewis Hamilton, as the British driver was eliminated in Q2 while his teammate Charles Leclerc got pole position. Disappointed at his effort, the driver claimed that Ferrari should fire him.
The blowout in front of the media, however, has not gone down well with Jean Alesi, who criticized the driver for being demotivating. Talking about the 7x F1 champion in his column in Corriere della Sera, Alesi claimed that Michael Schumacher or Ayrton Senna would have never been like this. He said,
"I think Hamilton's attitude demoralizes those who work around him. Senna or Schumacher would never have said things like that."
Lewis Hamilton gets the support from Toto Wolff
The former champion was backed by his former boss and friend, Toto Wolff, who said that the blowout in front of the media was just Lewis Hamilton wearing his heart on his sleeve. Talking about how the driver can be emotionally transparent at times and how he is the GOAT and will continue to be one, Wolff told the media, including Sportskeeda,
"No, it was Lewis wearing his heart on his sleeve. It's very much what he felt when he was asked after the session, he was very raw, he doubted himself, and we've had it in the past, that when he felt he had underperformed his own expectations, he's been emotional."
He added,
"He's emotionally transparent since he was a young boy and adult, so he is going to beat himself up. He is the GOAT, and he will always be the GOAT, and nobody is going to take that away, and for sure not a single weekend or race season that has not gone to plan."
The British driver has gone into the summer break after a humbling weekend where his teammate was a step ahead on one of his better tracks. It would be interesting to see what Lewis Hamilton comes back to the grid post-summer break, as he would be hoping for a better run with the team.