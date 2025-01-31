9-time MotoGP champion Valentino Rossi is excited to watch Lewis Hamilton in Ferrari Colors like millions of Tifosis. The Italian labeled the feeling of watching Lewis in his red suit as "beautiful" and is looking forward to seeing how Charles Leclerc lives up to this new challenge.

With 105 F1 wins to his name, Lewis Hamilton is the winningest driver in the sport. His move to Ferrari is perhaps the biggest driver transfer of all time. Among the millions excited to see him race in the iconic Prancing Horse is MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi.

Rossi, who is also known as 'The Doctor', said in his interview with Il Corriere della Sera:

"Surely it is a beautiful thing. Seeing him in the red suit excites me too, and I can't wait to see how he will manage. It will be interesting to see how Charles Leclerc will manage."

Rossi also reminisced the time when Hamilton "scolded" him for being late to training. The Italian mentioned:

"A wonderful evening—dinner and deep conversations. The next day, I was running late. As I was getting changed, Hamilton walked into the motorhome, dressed as Hamilton always is. He pointed at his watch and said, ‘Typical Italians… cappuccino, brioche…’ He was scolding me. He was smiling—but not completely."

This is not Lewis Hamilton and Valentino Rossi's first rodeo. The pair previously collaborated for an epic video back in the day. The 7-time champion drove a MotoGP bike whilst Rossi drove an F1 car back in 2006.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff reacts to Lewis Hamilton's pictures in Ferrari

The world was talking about Lewis Hamilton's grand arrival at Ferrari. The former Mercedes driver's much-anticipated move to Maranello broke the internet with his stunning pictures. Toto Wolff was among the people who reacted to the pictures at the Auto Sports Awards.

Speaking to SkySports, Hamilton's former boss stated:

"It's a little bit like you divorce amicably and it's all good, then you see your partner for the first time with a new friend."

He further added,

"But I'm really happy for him and I told him that those pictures [from his unveiling] were iconic. It was so well curated, no surprise with Lewis."

Ferrari will hope to end their championship drought with Hamilton's arrival. The Scuderia team has not won a title since winning the constructors title in 2008. Furthermore, the team has not won a driver's title since Kimi Raikkonen in 2007.

However, the Italian team will be motivated by last season's results and will hope to do one better this season after losing out to McLaren in the WCC by 14 points.

Lewis Hamilton will bring tremendous winning experience with him to the team - something they have been lacking in recent years. It will be interesting to see how quickly Lewis adapts to Ferrari and vice versa.

