Lewis Hamilton’s confidante Angela Cullen spotted on his debut Ferrari drive at Maranello garage

Lewis Hamilton's close friend and popular F1 figure Angela Cullen was spotted on the 7-time champion's Ferrari debut at Maranello. The New Zealander became a prominent figure among Hamilton's team and was a fan-favorite on the track.

However, Cullen left Lewis Hamilton's camp a couple of years ago as the 105 F1 winner suffered a turbulent few seasons with Mercedes. Many believe Mercedes' work culture played a major factor in her decision to split with Hamilton.

Angela Cullen worked with compatriot Marcus Armstrong in IndyCar after splitting with Hamilton for a brief while. But she was back to Lewis Hamilton's side on one of the most important days in modern F1 history.

Cullen was spotted in the Ferrari garage as Lewis Hamilton geared up for his first taste in the iconic Red machinery. The 50-year-old physiotherapist is set to be alongside Lewis in the paddock again for the upcoming season.

After his first drive in the Ferrari car, Frederic Vasseur commented on the iconic moment.

"Maybe today was less special for Charles (Fred laughs) as Lewis stole the spotlight from his Monegasque teammate. However, Charles Leclerc was anything but bothered about Hamilton's persona.

Leclerc said:

"Of course it was nice to see Lewis do his first laps in a Ferrari, which was a special moment for the team and for him,"

Lewis Hamilton delivered an emotional response after his first-ever Ferrari test

Driving for the Scuderia Ferrari is a dream for many, and Lewis Hamilton is no different. Despite an illustrious career which has seen him winning 7 world championships and 105 F1 races, winning with Ferrari will just mean different. Like Sebastian Vettel once said, "Everybody is a Ferrari fan".

The former Mercedes star shared his thoughts from his maiden Ferrari outing at Fiorano. He said: (Quotes via Piergiuseppe Donadoni)

“This morning was one of the best moments of my life. When I started the car and left the garage, I had the biggest smile on my face. It reminded me of the very first time I tested a Formula 1 car, such an exciting and special moment.”

He also said,

“Today, almost twenty years later, I felt those same emotions again. I already knew, as an external observer, how passionate the great Ferrari family was, from each member of the team to the fans, but being able to experience all this firsthand as a Ferrari driver is truly extraordinary."

"Passion flows in everyone's veins, and it is impossible not to let yourself be carried away by it.”

There is a lot of excitement among Ferrari fans ahead of the 2025 season. When Hamilton went to greet the Tifosi after his first ride, the chants of "Bring us the World Cup" echoed loudly among the Ferrari faithful.

Can Lewis Hamilton become immortal in the history books by winning an unprecedented 8th title with the Maranello boys?

