Lewis Hamilton's damning indictment of Mercedes as he claims learning Italian is easier than getting a podium

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton claimed that it would be easier for him to learn Italian than get a podium with the German team in the 2024 season. It hasn't been the easiest start of the year for the seven-time world champion in his final season with the Brackley-based outfit. A P6 in Miami and Imoa have been his best results thus far.

In Monaco, the British driver has shown some turn of pace in the first two practice sessions on Friday that might give him confidence heading into the all-important qualifying session on Saturday.

However, speaking with ESPN, Lewis Hamilton when asked about his impending move to Ferrari next year and if he believes that learning Italian is harder than getting a podium said:

"I think learning Italian's going to be the hardest, probably. But at the moment getting to the podium probably is the less likely one."

The three-time Monaco GP winner added that he was looking forward to racing in the principality as he spoke about the special feeling of driving in the country:

"When you're going through the tunnel you know that Ayrton [Senna], [Alain] Prost and all the greats before you got to drive through there. At the other circuits, you're driving on there and you're the one that in 10, 20 years time someone will be saying that we were driving on it."

Lewis Hamilton analyzes his Friday practice sessions in Monaco

Lewis Hamilton hailed Friday in Monaco as the 'best day' on the track in the 2024 season as he finished P1 and P2 in the FP1 and FP2 sessions respectively.

As per F1.com, the Mercedes driver said:

"It’s been a good day, probably the best we’ve had so far this year, and the car is feeling very positive. This track is just amazing in an F1 car, and I’ve been enjoying my driving today – I was pleasantly surprised by the grip level and the way the car was responding, which made it a much more enjoyable ride than the last two years."

The 39-year-old accepted that he wasn't as comfortable in the FP2 session and struggled in the long runs in the sessions due to tire degradation, adding:

"In the second session, it felt a bit less comfortable, and we’ve got lots of work to do overnight to improve the long runs and the front graining. It was a feeling positive on the lower fuel, and we don’t want to lose that, but our focus now is to improve on the long run."

Lewis Hamilton finished the FP3 session in P3 behind Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen, despite having a few hairy moments in the session before qualifying on Saturday.