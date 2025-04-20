Lewis Hamilton’s dog Roscoe’s trainer issues important update about his medical condition

Lewis Hamilton's pet dog, Roscoe, is apparently recovering well after getting diagnosed with pneumonia earlier this year. Roscoe's trainer, Kirstin McMillan, shared a health update on social media, stating that the dog is now comfortable enough to sleep on his back.

The seven-time F1 world champion is a proud owner of his bulldog, Roscoe, whom he adopted in 2013. Hamilton's furry friend has often been spotted alongside him during his home race, the British Grand Prix.

Roscoe is also extremely popular on Instagram with a dedicated following of 1.1 million on his handle. Unfortunately, the pet dog was recently diagnosed with a critical disease, as his trainer, Kirstin McMillan, revealed on social media that he was battling pneumonia.

However, amid a busy F1 schedule, Hamilton ensured that his dog received ample care and treatment. According to GB News, the bulldog was treated with strong antibiotics to help him heal faster.

McMillan shared another important health update on Roscoe through social media, revealing that the pet is recovering well and has started sleeping on his back, something he wasn't able to do since he contracted pneumonia.

"Good news, guys! Roscoe is comfortable enough to sleep on his back again. This is the first time he's lain like this since he got the pneumonia," McMillan said via Instagram.

While Roscoe is getting back on his feet after battling a serious medical condition, Lewis Hamilton is also fighting a different challenge with Ferrari, as a lack of adjustment to his new team has been taking a toll on his performance on the grid.

In four races this year, Hamilton hasn't won a single podium except for the sprint race victory in China. With only 25 points so far, he has dropped to P7 in the driver's championship standings.

Lewis Hamilton's 'brain transplant' jibe sums up his woes at Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton has visibly struggled to adapt to his new life at Ferrari. His underwhelming qualifying performances in the SF-25 have not been enough to catapult him into the top five, which has eventually led to a disadvantage in the main races.

During the qualifying session of the Saudi Arabian GP on Saturday, Hamilton finished in seventh place, a second slower than pole winner Max Verstappen as well as three places and 0.531 seconds behind teammate Charles Leclerc. When asked what exactly he needed to improve his performance, he said:

“A brain transplant.” [via PlanetF1]

F1 analysts have frequently pointed out how the 40-year-old is having trouble unlearning the experiences from his 11-year tenure with Mercedes, with the Scuderia's different working culture and car design requiring him to start anew.

In any case, Lewis Hamilton has promised to recover and is reportedly spending more time with his team to learn as much as possible. Ferrari has also returned the favour and has been constructively figuring out a way to help him.

