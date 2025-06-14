Lewis Hamilton capped off the day for Ferrari with a disappointing verdict, as he felt that making Q3 was going to be tough in qualifying. The British driver has not had a great time ever since he joined the team, as he has struggled to find performance in the car.

Teammate Charles Leclerc has more often than not had an edge over Lewis Hamilton on track, and that has meant that the pressure continues to pile on the 7x F1 champion. The Canadian GP is, however, one of the races where Hamilton tends to do a brilliant job.

This was the race where he won his first race in 2007 as well and has picked up 6 more in the subsequent seasons. Coming into the weekend, the driver would have expected to do well here, considering his past record. Unfortunately, Ferrari's disastrous start to the F1 Canadian GP was capped off by Lewis Hamilton's disappointing verdict.

First, it was FP1, where Charles Leclerc had a massive shunt, which meant that the driver was done for the day. Then we had Lewis Hamilton's runs that were far from optimal. Talking to Sky Sports afterward, the driver admitted that he didn't have much confidence in the car and thought reaching Q3 was going to be a struggle. He said,

“Not great. I love driving here. The crowd has been amazing but the car is a lot different to what I’ve experienced in the past. P1 was alright then we made some changes and I honestly thought the car would be quicker than we went slower, or they went quicker. It will be a challenge to get into Q3 at this rate, but not impossible. Trying to fight to get into the top five will be tough.”

Lewis Hamilton's teammate Charles Leclerc crashes out of the day in FP1

Lewis Hamilton's teammate Charles Leclerc spent the day sitting on the sidelines as the Ferrari driver crashed out in FP1. The crash was so severe that the chassis got damaged, and since, as a part of the regulation, you cannot use more than one chassis on a single day, it meant that the driver was unable to take part in FP2. Talking about the crash, the driver said,

“It was a very stupid crash – I had a lock-up, I thought I would make the corner… I knew I would go in the grass, but I thought that was enough to not touch the wall. Unfortunately, when I then ended up in the grass, I understood that there was no room anymore."

He added,

“It’s just a misjudgment, but a misjudgment that cost a lot. The way the wheel has touched the chassis basically cracked the chassis, and we cannot use two chassis on the same day, so that meant basically the whole day not in the car."

The F1 Canadian GP is one of the more successful tracks for Lewis Hamilton. The driver has won here a whopping 7 times while he's got 6 pole positions as well. How his first weekend with Ferrari goes will be interesting to see.

