Lewis Hamilton's ex-confidante Angela Cullen reportedly becomes former Ferrari junior’s fitness trainer

Lewis Hamilton's ex-fitness trainer and close friend Angela Cullen reportedly became former Ferrari junior Marcus Armstrong's trainer in the recent past.

Cullen and Hamilton's duo was extremely famous amongst F1 fans, as they were frequently seen together in paddocks. The New Zealander helped the seven-time world champion in various ways during race weekends and off-season to keep him mentally and physically fit.

Since they worked together for seven years, they became close friends and each other's confidantes. Back in March 2023, both announced that they would be parting ways.

According to reports, Cullen is back in action in the world of motorsports. She reportedly became Armstrong's fitness trainer in his second season of IndyCar. She was recently seen in the IndyCar paddock, with commentators reporting that the 49-year-old was Armstrong's trainer.

Armstrong was in Ferrari's driver academy from 2017 to 2021. After two years of racing in the F3 and F2 Championships as a Ferrari junior, the 23-year-old Kiwi driver parted ways with the Italian giants. Currently, he races for the Chip Ganassi Racing team in IndyCar.

Lewis Hamilton missed Angela Cullen after the duo parted ways in 2023

After Lewis Hamilton and Angela Cullen broke their partnership, the former expressed how much he misses her.

Speaking to L'Equipe in June last year, Hamilton talked about her close friend and how helpful she used to be during race weekends. The Mercedes star also revealed that he and Cullen talk frequently and plan to do some kind of adventure sport together.

The Brit said:

"I miss her every day. She was a breath of fresh air for me every day. She was always a great help during the seven years we worked together. She was and still is a very good friend. In fact, we're talking about getting together again and doing something together soon, like parachute jumping, maybe.... I'm very grateful for everything she's given me. I think you always have to adjust your routine, but the team helped me bounce back."

As of now, it has been a little or a year since Cullen left Lewis Hamilton's side in his F1 journey, with the latter set to join Ferrari at the end of the current season.