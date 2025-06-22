Lewis Hamilton’s ex-teammate dissects his Ferrari woes in 2025

Lewis Hamilton is not having the best of times in his maiden campaign (2025) with the Ferrari Formula 1 team. In line with this, the Brit's former teammate (Mercedes), George Russell, has recently taken the time to give his take on it.

Ad

The 2025 F1 season is 10 rounds down, and Lewis Hamilton is currently in sixth place in the drivers' standings. Hamilton is yet to cross the 100-point mark as he is currently on 79 points. His Ferrari teammate, Charles Leclerc, on the other hand, is sitting on 104 points with three podium finishes.

Hamilton has found it hard to get to grips with the SF-25 and hasn't been able to put in consistent performances. With Round 11, the Austrian Grand Prix set to take place next week, George Russell, while talking about Hamilton's woes, said (via Motorsportweek):

Ad

Trending

"I think when you’re a seven-time World Champion, anything less than victory is failure and you’re probably pushing yourself and your team over the top to achieve beyond the potential to try and achieve these great results and potentially counterproductive."

He further added:

"So, I don’t know. For sure, what I saw last year was that when he was on his A-game, he was a real competitor to me and he was driving amazingly."

Ad

In the 2024 F1 season, Lewis Hamilton ended his 24-race run in seventh place (225 points, two wins, and five podiums) in the standings behind then-teammate George Russell (245 points, two wins, and two podiums).

Lewis Hamilton 'grateful' for P6 in Canadian GP

While George Russell has given his take on Lewis Hamilton's 2025 Ferrari woes, the latter had yet another tough outing during Round 10 at the Gilles Villeneuve Racing Circuit.

Ad

During the 70-lap Canadian Grand Prix, Hamilton had damage on his SF-25, and because of that, he was losing some performance in comparison to the other heavy hitters. After all the back and forth, he was only able to manage a P6 finish, and in line with this, the 44-year-old added the following via a post-race interview:

"It was bad. The whole front of the floor was basically destroyed on the right side. To still get sixth with that damage, I’m really grateful so I’ll definitely take it. We almost had brake failure as well."

Ad

The 2025 F1 season has 14 Grand Prix events remaining on the race calendar. While Hamilton has struggled, the Ferrari outfit has also had its issues in getting the maximum out of the SF-25 by way of development.

If the Maranello-based team is able to somehow develop a car as potent as the Mercedes or the McLaren, Hamilton and Co. might just have a chance of amassing some victories this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishabh Negi Rishabh Negi has a wealth of experience working in motorsports. When not glued to a screen, he is usually away from the hustle and bustle of a city, hiking mountains, and exploring scenic places. Additionally, he is an ardent supporter of the Arsenal Football Club. Know More