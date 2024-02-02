Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari F1 contract could be worth up to a staggering €400,000,000: Reports 

Lewis Hamilton is reportedly set to earn up to €400 million in his contract with Ferrari from the 2025 season.

The British driver shocked the racing world when his departure from the Mercedes F1 team was announced on February 1, for their direct rivals Ferrari. The partnership between the German team and the racing legend had been one of the most successful in the sport's history as together they won six drivers and eight constructors championships in 11 years.

As per Sportune 24minutes.fr, Lewis Hamilton could earn up to €400 million as Ferrari president John Elkann is very much interested in expanding the British driver's empire.

The current deal which starts from next year is reportedly worth 80 million euros for 2025, with an option to extend for 2026, with around €20 million going toward Lewis Hamilton's foundation, Mission 44.

Mercedes team boss chimes in on Lewis Hamilton's exit from the team

Mercedes Team Principal Toto Wolff has claimed that the seven-time world champion's departure from the team does not raise concerns over the latter's 'integrity'.

The Briton had a contract with the Mercedes AMG F1 team until the end of the 2025 season but invoked the release clause to switch allegiances to Ferrari next year.

Speaking with the Telegraph, Wolff said:

“I’ve always tried to be transparent and fair and nothing is going to change in 2024 in that respect. We owe it to our team to do that. And I will ensure that the drivers respect it. In terms of development going forward, it’s something we need to look at. We will evaluate later in the season.

“But that’s not something that bothers me at all. We have engineers that go to other teams. I don’t have any doubt about Lewis’ integrity in terms of sharing information. We want to make sure that this is a successful season for the drivers and for Mercedes and all of us will give our utmost to achieve that.”

It will be of huge interest for F1 fans and personnel alike to see how the relationship between Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes concludes at the end of 2024.

Hamilton pointed out in his statement that he will be "100%" committed to taking the team forward in 2024 and will only switch focus once the season is over. But if the German team starts excluding him from important decisions regarding the next year, the commitment might also dwindle from Lewis Hamilton's end.