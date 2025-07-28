Lewis Hamilton’s former rival questions Lando Norris’ mistakes in comparison to the 7x F1 champ

Former F1 world champion and Lewis Hamilton's ex-teammate, Nico Rosberg, questioned McLaren's driver Lando Norris' mistakes while comparing him to the seven-time F1 world champion at the end of the 2025 Belgian Grand Prix. The British driver started the race from pole position and led the field after the safety car restart, but lost it straight away to his teammate and championship rival Oscar Piastri.

The 25-year-old opted for an alternate tire choice to his teammate and switched to the hard compound for a one-stop strategy. Despite Piastri also attempting a one-stop strategy with medium tires, the Australian faced some tire degradation.

However, Lando Norris was unable to take advantage of his more robust tires and made several mistakes, which cost him the race. The Brit was upfront about the errors and admitted to his mistakes, taking the blame for his missed opportunities.

While speaking with Sky Sports, Nico Rosberg compared Norris' mistakes in Spa to his former teammate and rival while pushing flat-out and said:

"To listen to Lando's words there, that he was just qualifying lap after lap on the absolute edge, and then perhaps a couple of mistakes like that happen. I just question whether someone like Hamilton, if he also would have made three mistakes, which I'm not sure.

"Pushing like crazy in a race like that, when there's Hammer-time - I'm not sure. I think they don't happen then, those three mistakes."

Lando Norris now finds himself 16 points behind his teammate and title rival Oscar Piastri.

Lando Norris reflects on his mistakes in Spa

McLaren driver Lando Norris admitted that he made crucial mistakes during the main race in Spa, but stated that everyone makes mistakes in tricky conditions.

Speaking with Sky Sports, the eight-time F1 race winner reflected on his errors and said:

"I had a couple of lock-ups in Turn 1, I went off in Pouhon, and I had a big bump. I lost a couple of seconds there. At the same time, Oscar made some mistakes as well. It's just the conditions were tricky. I'm sure everyone makes mistakes like that."

He added:

"Especially for me, when I was trying to gain that time, I had to push. I couldn't just chill. And when you're playing on the edge like that, you're going to make some mistakes. But that's racing, that's life."

Norris came into the weekend high on confidence after he won back-to-back races in Austria and Silverstone to close the gap to his teammate in the Drivers' standings. However, he lost momentum in the two races in Spa, as he finished behind Piastri on both occasions and lost eight points combined.

