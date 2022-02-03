Lewis Hamilton’s future in F1 dependent on Mercedes’ competitiveness in 2022: Mika Hakkinen

Rumors regarding seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton's retirement from F1 abound after he dramatically lost out on a record-breaking eighth championship title in a controversial last-lap in Abu Dhabi. Former world champion Mika Hakkinen has now recently claimed that he believes Hamilton's return will depend on how promising the 2022 Mercedes challenger promises to be.

Given the new technical regulations coming in this year, the level of competitiveness of all constructors is set to transform. This could also mean that the 2022 season will see the end of the domination of the Silver Arrows.

As reported by the Independent, Hakkinen expressed his concerns regarding the Briton's return in the upcoming season, saying:

“The regulations in Formula One have dramatically changed. It is going to be a completely new machine and the chances are that the designers might not find an optimum machine. If that happens to Lewis it is going to be really hard for him to accept.”

He then went on to add, saying:

“If you have been at the top of the mountain and suddenly you have to climb back up the mountain because you don’t have the best car, it is going to be emotional for him to control. There are a lot of question marks surrounding Lewis. We don’t know whether he is coming back, but let’s hope he is.”

Lewis Hamilton's silence regarding the matter is creating quite a mystery but certainly setting fans up for a thrilling and unpredictable season ahead. Mercedes are set to unveil their challenger on February 18, 2022, in a virtual launch event at the Silverstone circuit.

"My personal instinct is that he will come back" - Former F1 driver believes Lewis Hamilton will be back in 2022

Former F1 driver Karun Chandhok recently claimed that he does believe Lewis Hamilton will be back to fight for his eighth championship title in 2022. Despite all the mystery around the Briton, Chandhok described the end of his 2021 season as "exceptional."

As reported by Express Sport, Chandhok revealed his thoughts on Hamilton's future in the sport, saying:

“My personal instinct is that he will come back. I think he showed in the last four races of last season his hunger to win and his inherent speed has not dimmed at all. What he did in those last four races, the quality of driving in those last four races was exceptional.”

Despite lagging in championship points towards the second half of 2021, the 37-year-old made a strong comeback and delivered extraordinary drives starting with the Brazilian Grand Prix.

