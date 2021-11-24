Lewis Hamilton's height: How tall is the 7-time F1 world champion?

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton is considered one of the most talented in F1 history with a record-breaking 102 Grand Prix wins to his name. With millions of fans across the world enthusiastic to know every detail about their favorite driver, this year's United States Grand Prix in October made fans curious about just how tall the Briton really is.

With former NBA star Shaquille O'Neal presenting trophies to US GP podium finishers Max Verstappen, Hamilton and Sergio Perez in P1, P2 and P3 respectively, social media went into an absolute frenzy as fans reacted to the height differences among the men on the podium.

ESPN F1 @ESPNF1 Shaq is still taller than Lewis even though he's on a podium 😭 Shaq is still taller than Lewis even though he's on a podium 😭 https://t.co/cZDjTpft4g

O'Neal, widely known as 'Shaq', appeared to stand taller than the seven-time F1 world champion even as he stood off the podium while Hamilton was on top of one. Memes referring to the hilarious sight of the massive 7 feet 1 inch (216 cm) NBA legend taking over the Grand Prix almost overshadowed the whole drama of Verstappen holding off Hamilton all race long to eventually bag the win.

Hamilton stands at 5 feet 7 inches (174 cm), so it is no wonder that the podium height for P2 was not sufficient to meet the height of Shaq.

Best Twitter reactions to height difference between Lewis Hamilton and Shaq

Social media posts and memes went all out in demostrating just how amusing the podium event of the US GP was.

Here are some of the best reactions:

jamesh 🧡 @jameshify congratulations to Shaquille O’Neal for winning the United States Grand Prix! 🎉 congratulations to Shaquille O’Neal for winning the United States Grand Prix! 🎉 https://t.co/VuSyvB0pF5

Motorsport Banter @MSportBanter Simply sublime drive from Shaquille O’Neal today to take tied 2nd with Hamilton! Verstappen had a bit too much, but nobody else had an answer for the Shaq Attack Simply sublime drive from Shaquille O’Neal today to take tied 2nd with Hamilton! Verstappen had a bit too much, but nobody else had an answer for the Shaq Attack https://t.co/3lNHn9GlZg

The average height of F1 drivers has always been interesting when looked at in comparison to that of other athletes across sporting disciplines. Alpha Tauri's Yuki Tsunoda (shortest driver on the grid at 5 feet 2 inches), for one, is often a recipient of memes on social media regarding his height difference when compared to the other drivers on the grid.

