Lewis Hamilton's incredible qualifying stat after Qatar Grand Prix pole

The statistics and records keep piling up for Lewis Hamilton, who claimed a record 102nd pole position of his career at the Qatar Grand Prix. Along with the impressive feat, the seven-time world champion now has another record to his name: Hamilton has now claimed pole position on 31 out of the 35 tracks he has raced on.

Since his first pole position at the Montreal circuit in Canada in 2007, Lewis Hamilton's F1 career has come a long way. He has five pole positions so far on the Canadian circuit itself.

The maximum number of pole positions secured by the Briton at a single circuit are at the Albert Park circuit in Melbourne, where he has clinched eight poles. The season where Lewis Hamilton scored the maximum number of pole positions was in 2015 where he claimed 11 of them on a 20-race calendar. Then in 2020, he went on to claim 10 pole positions on a 17-race calendar.

But Lewis Hamilton's current pole position is only his fourth of the 2021 season. The reigning world champion has been beaten to his number of wins and poles in the 2021 season by Max Verstappen, who has nine wins and nine pole positions this season, four more than Lewis Hamilton in each category.

Lewis Hamilton enjoyed his Qatar GP qualifying session

The seven-time world champion spoke in the Parc Ferme, saying he was satisfied with the circuit and his qualifying session. Speaking after getting out of his car, Lewis Hamilton said:

"That last lap was beautiful. It was a really sweet lap. This track is amazing to drive. Woo, it felt good."

With three races to go, Lewis Hamilton trails Max Verstappen by 14 points in the drivers championship.

