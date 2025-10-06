Lewis Hamilton's inspirational post about Ferrari after F1 Singapore GP goes viral

By Pranay Bhagi
Modified Oct 06, 2025 15:00 GMT
F1 Grand Prix of Italy - Qualifying - Source: Getty
Lewis Hamilton at F1 Grand Prix of Italy - Qualifying - Source: Getty

Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton had a subpar qualifying session in Singapore, followed by a good recovery during the race before the brake issue and the FIA penalty. The Briton took to Instagram and shared an inspirational message about Ferrari after the recent night race.

Lewis Hamilton had a difficult few weekends leading up to the summer break, struggling with the SF25. The Ferrari seemed to be coming to Briton following the Italian GP, but the 40-year-old was hit by the death of his pet companion, Roscoe.

Roscoe was admitted to the hospital a week before the Singapore GP and passed away just a few days before the race weekend. While the Ferraris didn't impress in the practice session, Lewis Hamilton did set the fastest lap in Q1, raising his hopes of a strong qualifying result. However, he failed to make the Top 5 and started P6.

Charles Leclerc overtook him on the first lap, but Lewis Hamilton, who was the only one in the Top 10 on the two-stop strategy, made it work and was chasing Kimi Antonelli for P5 when his brakes failed, and he had to limp the car to the chequered flag.

Lewis Hamilton shared a carousel of 5 images on Instagram as he reflected on a “tough week” following the death of his pet dog Roscoe and the unfortunate brake issue at Singapore. The Briton showcased gratitude, sharing an inspirational caption about Ferrari, which read,

“I'm looking at the positives on track too. The media headlines only tell one story - one where we don't get things quite right, or things don't go our way. But what I have been focused on over the past few months is the other story. The one about how this team responds when things go wrong. How we get back up, and we go again.”
“I'm really proud of this team and want to help deliver the results they and the tifosi deserve. I see the progress we are making, and the hard work that goes into every race, but this is Ferrari. Progress alone is not enough. To achieve greatness we need to go further, be better. There is so much we can achieve together, and if we can build on our successes, and change the things we need to, I fully believe we will get there. Forza Ferrari,” added Lewis Hamilton
Hamilton's post went viral and already had over 500,000 likes in less than an hour. The stewards awarded the Ferrari driver a time penalty after the race, which put him P8 in the final classifications.

FIA’s ruling on Lewis Hamilton's track limit violation; time penalty promoted Fernando Alonso to P7

After Lewis Hamilton faced a brake issue with just a couple of laps to go, he decided to limp the car back to him. The Briton has a 40+ second margin to Fernando Alonso, which was made up by the Spaniard. In order to nurse the issue, Hamilton cut the corners on multiple occasions and was noted for track limits.

After the race, Lewis Hamilton went to see the race rewards, and he was given a 5-second time penalty for the offense. The FIA document read,

"During the hearing, the driver confirmed that he left the track [on] several occasions. He was trying to manage a brakes issue situation. This being said, after further investigation, and in accordance with the list of exemptions foreseen in the Driving Standards Guidelines, the stewards considered that this was not a justifiable reason and apply the usual penalty for such type of infringement.”

Fernando Alonso finished 4 tenths behind Hamilton and was promoted to P7 after the penalty was applied to the Briton's race time.

Pranay Bhagi is a motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience in the industry. Having worked with respected platforms such as EssentiallySports and SportsRush, he has written nearly 2,000 articles covering the thrilling worlds of Formula 1 and NASCAR. Pranay’s knack for presenting unique angles and breaking down complex developments has established him as a reliable voice in the motorsports community.

Armed with a B.Sc. in Hospitality and Hotel Administration, Pranay’s professional journey reflects his dedication to accuracy and storytelling. His deep knowledge of motorsports allows him to anticipate trends, find engaging storylines, and mentor budding writers. He has also spearheaded initiatives to improve content efficiency, including leading workshops and presentations for fellow writers.

When not writing or analyzing motorsport races, Pranay enjoys traveling across India on his motorcycle, watching football, and indulging his curiosity by researching various interests. A devoted fan of Sebastian Vettel, Pranay admires the champion’s perseverance, integrity, and determination to fulfill dreams against all odds.

Balancing a love for both drivers and constructors, Pranay continues to bring insightful, ethical, and compelling content to motorsports fans worldwide. At Sportskeeda, he aims to enrich readers’ experience with his expertise and enthusiasm for the sport.

Edited by Pranay Bhagi
