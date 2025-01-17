Lewis Hamilton's latest social media post in Ferrari colors goes viral

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton shared a video on his social media featuring him donning red overalls while enjoying his off-season. The seven-time F1 world champion's first images with the Italian team have been highly anticipated as he starts a new journey in the twilight years of his racing career.

On his Instagram handle on Thursday, January 16, Lewis Hamilton shared a video of his off-season adventure consisting of skiing in the snow in a reel that went viral and attracted 1.2m likes within 18 hours of being uploaded.

In the video, Hamilton can be seen excelling and doing multiple stunts on the slopes while wearing the colors of his future team. In his caption, the 40-year-old wrote:

"Mountain Man."

The British driver surprised the F1 world when he announced that he would be leaving Mercedes at the end of the 2020 first season and concluded his 12-year stay with the German team.

The switch was even more shocking given that he had signed a contract extension with the Brackley-based outfit in August 2023 when he ignored the advances of the Maranello-based outfit.

Several in the F1 fraternity eagerly await Lewis Hamilton's first glimpses as a Ferrari driver and are commenting on this iconic union. One such name to opine on this partnership was F1 Pundit Rob Smedley, who approved of the seven-time champion's move to the Italian team.

Former engineer opines on Lewis Hamilton's move to Ferrari

Former F1 driver Felipe Massa's race engineer and pundit Rob Smedley believed that Lewis Hamilton's move to Ferrari would be "good for the sport". While appearing on the Red Flags Podcast this week, Smedley termed himself as a fan of the British driver and gave his approval to the switch, saying (via Crash.net):

“I am a massive fan of Lewis. I love him, and what he does for the sport, and what he does outside of the sport. I am so happy that he’s going to Ferrari. I think it’s right. It’s weird for all of us when a driver of that stature changes team, after so much success with another team. In the first couple of months of the season, he’ll be a Ferrari driver and it’ll be like he has always been a Ferrari driver."

Claiming that the move was mutually beneficial for both parties involved, Smedley added:

“It’s good for the sport. There is no negative, no downside. If he can win his eighth championship as a Ferrari driver, it’s a fairytale. Lewis will drive the team onto the next level to make them a consistent team. I see no downsides, only upsides here. I am glad that Lewis has done it.”

Lewis Hamilton signed a multi-year deal with Ferrari that would see him replace Carlos Sainz and race for the team until the end of the 2026 season alongside Charles Leclerc.

