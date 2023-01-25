Lewis Hamilton’s LH44 army defends his ‘You shouldn't be able to have billions’ claim on Jay Shetty’s podcast

The Lewis Hamilton fans have come out in huge numbers to defend the comments he made on Jay Shetty's podcast. The Mercedes driver opened up and talked about his childhood and how growing up was traumatizing because of the prevalent racism at the time.

In all of this, one particular claim made by Lewis Hamilton did not go down well with the fans when he said that no individual should have billions of dollars in their banks. However, in the same breath, tons of Lewis Hamilton fans have come out in support of him as well. Here are some of the tweets from the fans defending Lewis.

"Getting mad at a man that grew up buying fifth hand race karts, and experienced classism and racism growing up in the sport, for saying that billionaires shouldn’t exist isn’t the gotcha moment you think it is btw"

"Lewis, who worked and earned his way to where he is, wants people who have billions to essentially do better to help others (be it through redistribution of wealth or other means) and he’s being criticised for it? F1 Twitter is very interesting (read: strange)."

"lewis talked about the racism he faced when he was a child and in f1 talked about diversity and how it affects young ppl THE ENTIRE PODCAST but people only focus on one comment that took less than one minute to say"

"Lewis opening up about his hardest moments in life only to see his own fans coming after him for saying some people have too much money"

"Lewis said the right thing, so I can’t believe I see ‘fans’ calling him out (even though he’s not even a billionaire, so you are logically wrong). If he said the opposite the same people would be angry. He can’t win in either scenario and the whole thing is just ridiculous."

What had Lewis Hamilton said?

The comment that landed Lewis Hamilton in this situation came when he said that no individual should have billions of dollars in the bank and talked about the inequality of money.

“You shouldn't be able to have billions, right? I think there should be a limit to how much you can have because there's enough to go around. So, creating a law that creates more equality, equal access to everyone."

Multiple fan groups have argued that Hamilton, in the process of negotiating a multi-million dollar contract with Mercedes, sounded too hypocritical when he made these statements.

