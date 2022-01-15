"Yes, it was manipulated" - Anthony Davidson's staunch defense of Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton's controversial loss to Max Verstappen at the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix was called 'manipulated' by the Briton at the time. That sentiment is now being echoed by former F1 driver-turned-analyst Anthony Davidson.

During a panel discussion on Sky F1, Davidson spoke about the 2021 season finale that saw Hamilton hamstrung in the desert by Michael Masi's erratic decision-making. He said:

“Well, look, they were really bruised from it. They still are and rightly so. It was unfair like Karun (Chandhok) said. I think they were really robbed. Lewis (Hamilton) was robbed of that race victory without question. Yes, it was manipulated to finish under racing circumstances with only five cars allowed to overtake.”

Davidson then went on to view the race from the vantage point of other drivers on the track at the time, saying:

“Really unfair on the cars who are racing those other five cars in my opinion. If I had been one of those drivers, watching that group of cars overtake, I’d have been gutted.”

Masi's decision not to allow lapped cars to pass on lap 56 before changing his mind a lap later has stumped many. His abrupt recall of the Safety Car to ensure the final lap was under green light conditions is also reportedly a bone of contention for Mercedes.

These decisions are currently subject to an internal investigation by the FIA. The results of said investigations could be revealed anytime between now and March.

A lot is riding on the findings and results of these investigations. Reports claim Lewis Hamilton's return to F1 hinges on the outcome.

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem 'confident' of Lewis Hamilton's return to F1

Newly appointed FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem is 'confident' that Lewis Hamilton will return to the F1 grid in 2022. The Briton has maintained radio silence ever since the final race of the 2021 season.

Ben Sulayem has also reportedly been in personal contact with the seven-time world champion via text message and made the FIA World Motorsport Council investigation a matter of 'priority'.

Meanwhile, Hamilton's current Mercedes contract runs through until the end of 2023.

