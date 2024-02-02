Lewis Hamilton’s move to Ferrari termed as the "single biggest driver transfer in F1 history" by Will Buxton

F1 journalist Will Buxton has branded Lewis Hamilton's unprecedented move to Scuderia Ferrari as the "single biggest driver transfer" in the history of Formula 1.

After 11 iconic seasons, 82 race victories, eight Constructors' Championships and six Drivers' Championships, Sir Lewis Carl Davidson Hamilton has announced his departure from Mercedes. The British driver, who switched teams from McLaren to the German outfit in 2013, will be entering his final season with his current employers before he completes his high-profile move to Ferrari.

As the news broke out, British Formula 1 journalist Will Buxton used strong but accurate words to describe the Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari saga. Reacting to the move, the 42-year-old tweeted:

"No two ways about it. For me it’s the single biggest driver transfer in the history of the sport. An incredible story."

After signing a multi-year contract extension with Mercedes midway through the 2023 season, Lewis Hamilton was expected to continue his journey with the Silver Arrows as he seemingly entered the twilight of his career. However, the 39-year-old driver had a different vision for the next chapter in his racing legacy.

After triggering a release clause that existed in his new contract, Hamilton has officially entered the final year of his Mercedes career. The Brit will join forces with five-time race winner Charles Leclerc at Ferrari in 2025.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff reacts to Lewis Hamilton's departure

The Mercedes team principal, who is also the one-third owner of the team, released an official statement announcing the departure and acknowledged the historical partnership with Hamilton.

Wolff stated:

"In terms of a team-driver pairing, our relationship with Lewis has become the most successful the sport has seen, and that’s something we can look back on with pride; Lewis will always be an important part of Mercedes motorsport history."

He expressed acceptance of Lewis Hamilton's decision to seek a new challenge and added:

"However, we knew our partnership would come to a natural end at some point, and that day has now come. We accept Lewis’s decision to seek a fresh challenge, and our opportunities for the future are exciting to contemplate."

Looking ahead to the 2024 season, Wolff also stated:

"For now, we still have one season to go, and we are focused on going racing to deliver a strong 2024."

With Lewis Hamilton's departure from the team, it remains to be seen what the future holds for Mercedes' driver line-up.