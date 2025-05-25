Lewis Hamilton's one-word response when questioned about the massive gap to Max Verstappen and others in the F1 Monaco GP

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton gave a short response when he was asked about his massive gap to the Red Bull driver Max Verstappen and the leaders during the 2025 Monaco Grand Prix. The British driver finished the race in the principality in P5 after starting the race from P7 owing to his three-place grid penalty for impeding the Dutchman in qualifying on Saturday.

The 40-year-old was able to overcut Isack Hadjar and Fernando Alonso after the first round of pit stops to gain two positions and came out in free air. However, Hamilton was unable to use the free air and make any further gains on the cars ahead of him and finished over 50 seconds behind the eventual race winner, McLaren driver Lando Norris.

In his post-race interview with Sky Sports, Hamilton was asked if he knew the reason behind such a big gap to Verstappen and the front three, to which he gave a one-word response:

"Nope," [via Simsgazette on X]

He was further asked to elaborate on the reason that led to such a big gap between him and the drivers who finished in the top-four positions.

"Not really, it just happens," he replied.

Hamilton has stacked up 63 points to his credit and is currently sixth in the driver standings for 2025.

Lewis Hamilton analyzes his P5 finish in the Monaco GP

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton stated that he believed he was in "the middle of nowhere" given his pace in the narrow streets of Monaco, owing to his gap to the leaders and from the midfield behind him.

"I can’t comment on the rest of the race, for me I was in the middle of nowhere. I started seventh, was behind two cars for some time, managed to clear them, then I was in no man's land after that. The gap was relatively big and I was not racing anyone," he was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

"I needed a Safety Car or something but it didn't happen. It was pretty straightforward from there. The information wasn't that clear. I didn't know what I was fighting for. Was I fighting for the next spot ahead? I wasn't anywhere near the guys in front."

However, Hamilton's P5 and his teammate Charles Leclerc's P2 have helped Ferrari close the gap to Red Bull for P3 to one point in the Constructors' Championship after eight races and two Sprints in the 2025 season. The Italian team would hope to take P3 from the Austrian team in Spain next weekend.

