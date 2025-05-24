  • home icon
"Lewis Hamilton’s race engineer needs to go": Fans react to the Ferrari driver's engineer potentially costing the driver a 3-place penalty

By Akshita Patel
Modified May 24, 2025 16:33 GMT
Ricciardo Adami [L] with Lewis Hamilton [R] [Image Source: Getty]
Ricciardo Adami [L] with Lewis Hamilton [R] [Image Source: Getty]

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton is at risk of receiving a three-place grid penalty for impeding Max Verstappen in Q1 of the 2025 Monaco Grand Prix qualifying round. Hamilton apparently received wrong information from his race engineer, Riccardo Adami, and fans have come down heavily on the latter on social media.

The qualifying round of the 2025 Monaco Grand Prix got underway on May 24. In Q1, Kimi Antonelli crashed, resulting in an early red flag. Verstappen, meanwhile, escaped a narrow risk as his final flying lap was disrupted by Hamilton.

He was pushing the throttle but had to abort the lap due to obstruction from Hamilton. The Dutchman was fuming and accused the Brit of impeding. Moreover, the stewards have noted the incident, and it is subject to investigation. According to rumors, if found guilty, the Ferrari could face a three-place grid penalty.

Interestingly, Lewis Hamilton's race engineer, Riccardo Adami, seemingly provided false information to the driver. He said Max Verstappen was on a slow lap behind him, and hence, the 40-year-old didn't get out of the way.

Meanwhile, on social media platform Threads, some Hamilton fans slammed Adami for the miscommunication and even called for his sacking.

"So Lewis might be getting a three-grid penalty for impeding Max thanks to his race engineer’s miscommunication. He told Lewis that Max was on a slow lap, so Lewis stayed on the racing line. Ngl, Lewis’s race engineer needs to go," a fan said.
Fan comment on Hamilton's impeding incident [Image Source: @averynumnum/Threads]
Fan comment on Hamilton's impeding incident [Image Source: @averynumnum/Threads]
"Nah, Ferrari can't leave their strategy behind, not even in Monaco," another fan said.
Fan comment on Hamilton's impeding incident [Image Source: @safwan_tasveee_3/Threads]
Fan comment on Hamilton's impeding incident [Image Source: @safwan_tasveee_3/Threads]
"I'm not a big fan of Ricky. It didn't go so well with Seb either," a user commented.
Fan comment on Hamilton's impeding incident [Image Source: @ishaank_khatana/Threads]
Fan comment on Hamilton's impeding incident [Image Source: @ishaank_khatana/Threads]

A fan claimed that a penalty was inevitable for Hamilton.

"Damn it, the stewards will definitely give a penalty because it’s Lewis," another user on X said.
"They NEED to fire his stupid pasta engineer. Absolutely AWFUL!" the comment read.
"They are ruining his weekend all the time," a fan also said.

Despite the chaos, Hamilton qualified P4, a position ahead of Verstappen (P5).

Max Verstappen reacts to impeding incident with Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton with Max Verstappen at F1 Grand Prix of Monaco - Qualifying - Source: Getty
Lewis Hamilton with Max Verstappen at F1 Grand Prix of Monaco - Qualifying - Source: Getty

After the qualifying session concluded, Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton were involved in a chat and cleared misunderstandings over the impeding incident. Moreover, while speaking to media, the Red Bull driver admitted that Hamilton wasn't at fault.

“I saw immediately that the team told him I was on a slow lap when I was on a fast lap. It’s not Lewis’ fault. I already spoke to him about it. It’s the team’s mistake," Verstappen said via @fiagirly on X.

The stewards have summoned both Verstappen and Hamilton for an investigation. Red Bull will likely push for a penalty as Max has qualified a position behind Lewis. A grid penalty to Hamilton would benefit Verstappen heavily in the main race scheduled for May 25.

Akshita is a passionate Formula 1 fan and motorsport enthusiast with 2 years of experience covering the high-speed world of F1. From news to technical analysis, she tried her hands on every aspect of the sport and has published over 1000 articles in the last 24 months. Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton is her idol, and his extraordinary success inspires her every day.

Staying connected with F1-accredited journalists, official team pages, and trustworthy media outlets, Akshita ensures her reporting is always reliable and insightful. Twitter serves as her primary tool for real-time updates, while her daily engagement with social media hashtags and team handles allows her to capture the pulse of the motorsports world.

When not writing about F1, Akshita enjoys following other sports, such as Cricket, Football, and baseball. Manchester City, RCB, and Yankees are a few of her favourite clubs.

Edited by Tushar Bahl
