Lewis Hamilton’s race suit from his first-ever F1 race win auctioned for a record $241,300 in New York

Lewis Hamilton's race suit from his first-ever F1 race win at the 2007 F1 Canadian GP was recently up for auction by Sotheby's in New York and was sold for a whopping $231,300. The initial bidding value of the race suit was announced to be $110,000.

It was later reported that the seller of the race suit made a handsome profit of $158,000 from the bid since they obtained the race suit for $83,000 just three months ago.

Hamilton entered the sport in 2007 with McLaren and instantly made his mark by winning the first race of his career in Canada. He started from the pole and stayed ahead of the pack for most of the laps. The Brit defended against his teammate and defending champion, Fernando Alonso.

He went on to win three races that season and was level on points with Alonso, but defeated the Spaniard in the drivers' championship table. In his rookie season, Hamilton secured second place in the standings, only one point behind Kimi Raikkonen, who won his first and only world championship in 2007.

Hamilton's first-ever F1 race win proved how talented he was. He went on to dominate several F1 seasons, winning 103 races and seven world titles.

Lewis Hamilton believes Mercedes' future is bright

Even though Mercedes managed to finish second in the 2023 F1 season constructors' championship table, Lewis Hamilton and other members of the team do not take it as a success.

However, the seven-time world champion mentioned positive takeaways from 2023 and acknowledged the team's hard work. He believes that the future of Mercedes is still bright.

In a recent press conference delivering the closing message for the team, the Brit said:

"I think it's really important also to just take a moment this year, just to acknowledge the hard work, and just how great you are and what we've overcome, and know that the future is bright."

"We want it, we're willing, we can do it. So, yeah, have an amazing time. Thank you so much," he added.

Mercedes scored 409 points, narrowly beating Ferrari (406 points). However, the British team is still miles behind champions Red Bull (860 points).