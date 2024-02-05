Lewis Hamilton's record at Mercedes: How many titles, wins, and pole positions did the F1 legend have with the team?

Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes have enjoyed a very successful decade-long partnership in Formula 1.

The British driver shocked everyone with his move to the German outfit in 2013 after being with the McLaren F1 team for six years. He replaced the departing Michael Schumacher at the time and immediately made a mark on the team.

Hamilton's move proved to be a masterstroke. Out of his 103 race wins in F1, he won 82 races with Mercedes, with his first win coming at the 2013 Hungarian GP. Meanwhile, 78 of his total 104 career pole positions came with Mercedes, with the most recent being at Budapest in 2023.

Lewis Hamilton claimed six Driver's World Championships to go along with his lone title with McLaren in 2008. He won the title in 2014, 2015, and 2017-20 with Mercedes.

Together, they dominated the sport from 2014 to 2021 after having a head start on their rivals in the turbo hybrid era. The partnership went on to become the most successful in F1 history, with Mercedes winning eight consecutive Constructor's Championships with the help of Hamilton (2014-21).

Lewis Hamilton reflects on leaving Mercedes at the end of 2024

It was recently announced that Lewis Hamilton will leave Mercedes at the end of the 2024 season to join rival Ferrari, which will bring an end to what will be a 12-year association by the end of the year.

The move caught everyone by surprise as the 39-year-old had only recently signed a contract extension with the German team in the summer of 2023. Explaining his move, Lewis Hamilton took to his social media to post a statement and said:

"It’s been a crazy few days which have been filled with a whole range of emotions. But as you all now know, after an incredible 11 years at Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, the time has come for me to start a new chapter in my life and I will be joining Scuderia Ferrari in 2025.

"I feel incredibly fortunate, after achieving things with Mercedes that I could only have dreamed of as a kid, that I now have the chance to fulfil another childhood dream. Driving in Ferrari red."

The Brit also spoke about his relationship with the Mercedes brand since he was 13-year-old, adding:

"Mercedes has been a huge part of my life since I was 13 years old, so this decision has been the hardest I’ve ever had to make. I’m incredibly proud of all that we’ve achieved together and I’m very grateful for the hard work and dedication of everyone I have worked with over the years and of course Toto, for his friendship, guidance and leadership. Together we have won titles, broken records and become the most successful Driver-Team partnership in F1 history."

Lewis Hamilton and his fans will hope that he can finish his time with Mercedes on a high and add to his tally of race wins and pole positions by the end of the 2024 season.