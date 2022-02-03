Lewis Hamilton’s retirement would be “extremely damaging” to F1’s reputation: Karun Chandhok

Should Lewis Hamilton call time on his F1 career, it would be extremely damaging for the sport, as per Karun Chandhok.

Chandhok is a former driver who is now an analyst for Sky F1. He was in conversation with Express UK where he discussed the possibility of the Briton leaving F1 for good. He said:

“Ultimately only he knows what’s going on in his head. In my opinion, I think it would be very very damaging for the sport if he walked away. Essentially he would be walking away because he didn’t think the sport was fair or credibly run. That would be extremely damaging for the reputation of the sport and the FIA.”

Chandhok feels it would be an uphill task for the FIA to recuperate from such a seismic decision should Lewis Hamilton make one. He went on to add:

“For the sake of the sport, I hope he doesn’t walk away at this point. Honestly, if that did happen, it’s quite hard to see how the FIA would recover from that very quickly, to be honest. It’s the sport’s biggest star basically questioning their integrity. So, I hope that doesn’t happen.”

Jenson Button feels Lewis Hamilton will be motivated to return and become F1's most decorated driver

While the world waits for Lewis Hamilton to decide if he plans to return to F1, Jenson Button believes the Briton will be motivated to become the most decorated driver in the sport.

Button, who won the world championship in 2009 with Brawn GP, was Hamilton's teammate at McLaren as well for three seasons.

Button was the last person Hamilton spoke to in public after the controversial end to the 2021 season finale. Since then, the 37-year-old has maintained radio silence on all fronts. Here's what Button had to say about Hamilton:

“I haven’t got a clue, but I do know I was the only person to interview Lewis after his last race. I do hope he’ll be racing. I think he will be racing. He wants to win that eighth title to be the most decorated Formula One driver in F1 history. It was a controversial end to the season but I really do think you have to look at the season as a whole. Formula One is in an amazing place, two fantastic drivers going at it every weekend and I think everyone is excited about the new season.”

Hamilton is reportedly waiting for the FIA to reveal the results of their ongoing internal investigation into the end of the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Edited by Anurag C